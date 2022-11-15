LAKE MILLS—Senior guard Marin Riesen scored 20 points on 7-for-8 shooting, propelling Lakeside Lutheran’s girls basketball team to a 65-49 season-opening home victory over Mount Horeb on Tuesday.
Senior guard Jenna Shadoski added 14 points, had six of the team’s 14 steals and registered four assists. Sophomore guard/forward Ella Schuetz chipped in eight points, eight rebounds and junior forward Ava Stein contributed seven points, nine boards. Riesen also totaled five rebounds, three assists and three steals.
Lakeside used an 18-2 run over 4 minutes, 30 seconds in the latter stages of the first half to stake claim to a 36-24 halftime edge. Riesen converted an old-fashioned three-point play after being fouled on a putback to get the run jumpstarted. On the break, Riesen fed Shadoski for an easy score. Riesen then buried a wide open 3 on the wing before driving baseline and kicking to senior guard Ava Heckmann on the wing for another 3. Shadoski attacked off the dribble for a bucket and senior guard Reyna Rupnow buried a corner 3, pushing the Lakeside lead to 29-12.
The Vikings turned several turnovers into points and clawed within seven in the second half. Lakeside had putbacks by Stein and scores by Shadoski and Schuetz to help maintain its lead after halftime. The Warriors led by as many as 18 down the stretch.
“I was happy with the effort,” Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball coach Andy Asmus said. “We demand effort and enthusiasm from all our kids. I got that out of a lot of kids tonight. I was pleased with my veterans in Marin and Jenna and how they led our team. I was pleased with Ava Stein in the post connecting on her putbacks and she went 75 percent at the line. She’s become a dependable free throw shooter. Those are our three captains.
“When you can come away with a victory in game number one, hopefully that sets the tone for the early part of the season and gives you the motivation to keep working. Despite getting a good win, we have things we’ll be continually working on to achieve some of the things we hope we can accomplish.”
The Warriors travel to face Wisconsin Lutheran on Thursday.
