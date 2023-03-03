EAST TROY — The Eagles played with heart, pride and swagger until the final buzzer sounded.
It just wasn’t quite enough.
Senior guard Sarah Strande led all scorers with 23 points, senior guard Ellie Jaramillo hit four 3-pointers en route to 20 points and second-seeded Racine Lutheran beat fifth-seeded Jefferson 54-48 in a WIAA Division 3 girls basketball sectional semifinal on Thursday.
The Eagles (13-15) went seven-plus minutes during a stretch late in the first half until early in the second period without scoring. Racine Lutheran scored 13 straight points, pulling ahead 27-13 early in the second half and never let Jefferson closer than the final margin.
The Eagles faced a 2-3 zone that was active in passing lanes and intent of not letting the ball get down low easily. Turnovers plagued Jefferson at times in the halfcourt and the team didn’t hit as many perimeter shots as they would have liked.
“Racine Lutheran kind of just trapped me a little bit down low and closed out on shooters,” Jefferson senior forward/center Ayianna Johnson said. “We didn’t get as many 3-point shots up as we would have liked.”
“They pinched our post players on the inside and packed it in,” Jefferson girls basketball coach Dena Smith added. “Racine Lutheran did a nice job closing out also on our guards. We didn’t have a big window to shoot. When we did, we didn’t knock down our shots.”
The Crusaders (16-11) led 10-2 out of the gates before a 3 by Jefferson junior guard Jena Lenz.
Johnson, who scored a team-high 17, assisted on a layup by sophomore forward Ashlyn Enke before scoring twice in transition, including going coast-to-coast after a Crusaders turnover. Johnson was fouled on a putback attempt, hitting both at the line to make it 14-13 with 6 minutes, 9 seconds left before the break.
Racine Lutheran closed the half with a 12-0 spurt, which included a 3, layup and foul shot by Strande, to go ahead 26-13.
Strande nailed a 3 early in the second half to make it a 16-point affair. At the 14-minute mark, Strande connected from beyond the arc again, upping the margin to 37-18.
Jefferson fought back with an 8-0 run. Johnson made a short jumper, Enke hit two at the stripe, sophomore guard Aeryn Messmann jumped a passing lane for a steal and scored at the other end and sophomore forward Bre Mengel made a pair of free throws to make it 37-26 with 10:35 remaining.
In the next two and a half minutes, Racine Lutheran scored down low twice after breaking Jefferson’s press to up its advantage to 43-28 at the eight-minute mark.
“We tried a three-quarter court diamond press and caused some turnovers,” Smith said. “It also caused them to throw it away a little bit. That gave us momentum and allowed us to climb back into it. We had a couple turnovers and couldn’t capitalize on some of their turnovers unfortunately down the stretch.”
Jefferson scored the next five points before Jaramillo nailed a 3 on an inbounds pass to stem the tide for the Crusaders.
Johnson finished through contact with 3:17 left to get the Eagles within 48-40. Strande countered by hitting a baseline jumper. Then, two free throws by Jaramillo and a jumper inside by Strande extended the lead back to 14.
Jefferson got late 3s by junior forward Libby Krause and Messmann, who scored all 12 of her points after halftime.
“Aeryn came off the bench and hit a couple shots and played some nice defense,” Smith said. “She had some nice assists to AJ in the post. Shelby Kaus also came off the bench in the second half and played some nice defense on Strande, which we needed.
“At that point, we struggled with someone guarding Strande and Shelby gave us a spark in the second half before we put our press on.”
Johnson, who grabbed double-digit rebounds, blocked at least five shots and played every minute of the game, finishes her career with 1,241 points. She was the unquestioned leader of this bunch and also a key cog on the last Jefferson team to play in a sectional semifinal two seasons ago.
“AJ had to do everything for us,” Smith said. “She had to rebound, have assists, score and lead us in our press. She’s been doing that the entire season. AJ’s been our leader on the floor and has had a great career at Jefferson. She’s been a player other teams have to key on.
“I give her a ton of credit. She’s had to play through double and triple teams. AJ’s kept her composure and played through it. She’s been mentally and physically strong enough to do that. Not a lot of players can do that.
“AJ’s managed multiple double-doubles throughout her senior season with two people guarding her. That’s an incredible feat on her part.”
Johnson departs Jefferson with many fond memories of her playing career, including conference and postseason success.
“Winning two regional titles and a conference title are memorable,” Johnson said. “Getting to bond with a lot of different girls stands out too. As a sophomore, I learned so much from the upperclassmen and now transitioning coaching staffs, it’s really been great to play for Jefferson.
“I hope next year’s returnees learn from myself and the other seniors to have fun and go with it. You have to take it one play at a time. Don’t get too down on yourself, keep playing and pushing through it no matter what.”
Kaus and senior guard Lillian Kamenick also graduate for the Eagles, who fielded a sophomore and junior heavy team this season.
“It’s going to be nice to have a quality nucleus that’s going to be back next season,” Smith said. “We have a lot of young players who got quality minutes on varsity. Those players will be back next season, which will be exciting to have them come in next season with a lot of experience.
“We’ll be looking forward to how they can improve in the offseason and what they can do next year.”
Racine Lutheran advances to face Milwaukee Academy of Science, a No. 3 seed which beat Dominican on Thursday, in Saturday’s sectional final at Racine St. Catherine’s. Game time is 1 p.m.
RACINE LUTHERAN 54, JEFFERSON 48
Racine Lutheran 26 28 — 54
Jefferson 13 35 — 48
Racine Lutheran (fg fta-ftm pts) — Kolstedt 1 2-2 4, Mendujano 1 0-0 2, Jaramillo 5 6-6 20, Ibarra 0 0-2 0, Strande 8 5-10 23, Kellner 2 1-2 5. Totals 17 14-23 54.
Jefferson — Mengel 1 2-2 4, Kaus 1 1-2 3, Messmann 3 5-6 12, Johnson 7 3-5 17, Krause 1 0-0 3, Lenz 1 0-0 3, Enke 1 4-6 6. Totals 15 15-21 48.
3-point goals — RL (Strande 2, Jaramillo 4) 6; J (Messmann 1, Krause 1, Lenz 1) 3.
Total fouls — RL 16, J 15.
