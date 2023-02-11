Lake Mills beats Lodi

LODI -- Bella Pitta led all scorers with 19 points and Lake Mills' girls basketball team finished strong to clinch a share of the program's fifth consecutive Capitol North title with a 55-43 road victory over Lodi on Friday.

The second-ranked L-Cats (19-2, 8-0 in conference), who have won 10 in a row, led 28-24 at halftime and were up 39-35 with 7 minutes remaining. Sydney Burling, who matched a career-high with 15 points, had a lefty finish through contact, finishing off the 3-point play at the stripe to kick-start a 7-0 run. Emily Wollin, who chipped in 10 points, dished to Pitta down low for a basket before Taylor Wollin and Pitta both split a pair at the line to make it 46-35 with 5:35 left.

