JEFFERSON -- Junior Teagan Mallegni notched a game-best 25 points, leading McFarland past host Jefferson 83-33 in a Rock Valley girls basketball game on Tuesday.
Senior forward/center Ayianna Johnson led the Eagles (0-2 overall and in conference), who trailed 44-12 at halftime and did not convert a 3-point shot, with 18 points.
"It was a repeat of the last game," Jefferson girls basketball coach Dena Smith said. "We struggled a lot from the free throw line again. Our shooting percentage was terrible and our shots aren't going in. We have to find someone who can make some shots."
McFarland (2-0 overall and in conference) knocked down seven of its 11 3-pointers after halftime, including four by junior guard Brynn Kirch who scored 17 or her 19 points after the break. Junior forward Ava Dean notched 12.
Smith was encouraged with the Eagles' aggressiveness.
"The good news is a lot of the girls were more willing to shoot the ball and attack than they were last Friday versus Clinton," Smith said. "That was better news for us. They aren't necessarily only relying on Ayianna to do all the work. They tried to score tonight, which is good news for us.
"We have to refine our offensive play. They are still getting used to the big jump between JV and varsity. Offensively and defensively, they need to pick up the game a little quicker. We need to refine our fundamental skills. We are trying to teach the fundamentals the best we can to get them prepared to play varsity basketball. They are working hard and trying to learn. They aren't giving up, which is the good news."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.