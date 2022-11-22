Lakeside Lutheran senior guard Marin Riesen shoots a 3-pointer during the first half of Tuesday's nonconference home game versus Cambridge. Riesen, who made three first-half 3s, led all scorers with 14 points as Lakeside earned a 42-34 victory.
Lakeside Lutheran junior forward Ava Stein (left) and Cambridge sophomore forward Brooke Stenklyft fight for possession under the basket during the first half of Tuesday's nonconference game in Lake Mills. The Warriors won 42-34.
LAKE MILLS -- Senior guard Marin Riesen led all scorers with 14 points and junior forward Ava Stein added 11 as Lakeside Lutheran's girls basketball team prevailed 42-34 at home versus Cambridge on Tuesday.
The Warriors (3-1) built a 23-19 halftime edge thanks in large part to Riesen, who scored 13 points before the break including three 3-pointers.
After halftime, Stein tallied 10 of her 12 points and did most of that damage after securing offensive rebounds and scoring on putbacks. She also had 13 rebounds, including nine on the offensive end. Senior guard Jenna Shadoski contributed five points, 12 rebounds and four blocks.
"We got enough separation to get a good win," Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball coach Andy Asmus said. "With coach Doug Pickarts and Cambridge, you know what you're going to get. They are going to be tough defensively, switch things up and play hard. I was pleased with our effort and pleased we took care of the ball with only six turnovers.
"Winning games in southeastern Wisconsin is tough, so we're happy to get away with a W. We were expecting a battle and tonight it was."
Sophomore forward Megan Bernhardt led Cambridge (1-2) with 11 points and sophomore forward Brooke Stenklyft added nine.
"We put Stein on Stenklyft all game long," Asmus said. "She a good job holding Stenklyft, who is a good player and very strong, to nine points.
"Cambridge sat in its 2-3 zone and also mixed in a 1-2-2 look. We needed some work with both of those. I thought we got good ball movement. We just had to be patient and wait to connect on those shots."
On Thursday, Dec. 1, the Warriors travel to play New Glarus.
