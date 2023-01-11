LAKE MILLS — In a tilt where points were at a premium due to stingy defense, Lake Mills opened the second half with a 9-0 spurt and beat host Lakeside Lutheran 45-31 in a Capitol North girls basketball game on Tuesday.

Defense ruled the day in the first half as third-ranked Lake Mills pushed ahead, 19-17. The L-Cats (12-2, 2-0 in conference) opened the second period with a basket by senior Bella Pitta, who scored a game-high 20 points. Junior Emily Wollin added a score inside and Pitta scored twice more — off a putback on a free throw miss and a putback of her own miss down low — to give Lake Mills a 26-17 lead with 12 minutes, 30 seconds left.

