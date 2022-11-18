Lake Mills beats Mosinee

MOSINEE -- Lake Mills' girls basketball team pushed its record to 2-0 with a 61-42 nonconference road victory over Mosinee on Friday.

The L-Cats trekked 150 miles to face the Indians (0-2), who won 25 games last year but graduated all their leading scorers. Lake Mills, which won 20 games last year, is picking up right where it left off with its entire roster intact.

