Lake Mills junior Taylor Wollin (21) drives off the dribble with Lakeside Lutheran senior Jenna Shadoski defending during Thursday’s Capitol North game at LMHS. The L-Cats rallied to win 39-36 in overtime.

 Nate Gilbert

LAKE MILLS — The L-Cats faced a nine-point deficit in the second half and when things looked bleak, dug deep and got themselves right back in the game.

The second-ranked Lake Mills girls basketball team rallied past visiting Lakeside Lutheran 39-36 in overtime of a Capitol North game on Thursday, snapping the Warriors’ six-game win streak.

