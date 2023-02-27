LAKE MILLS -- Defense wins championships.
The L-Cats rode theirs to a fourth regional title in as many seasons.
Junior guard Emily Wollin led all scorers with 17 points and top-seeded Lake Mills fended off fourth-seeded Lakeside Lutheran 44-36 in a WIAA Division 3 girls basketball regional final at LMHS on Saturday.
Wollin had 12 second-half points as the L-Cats, who are winners of 15 straight, kept the Warriors at arm's length after halftime.
"Emily's another player we have who's not afraid of the big moment," Lake Mills girls basketball coach Ryan Lind said. "You could see the confidence beaming off her. She's very comfortable with the ball in her hands. I'm really proud of her.
"She was in control the entire game and didn't turn it over much for how much she had it in her hands even though they were pressuring a lot. Emily made some huge plays for us."
Lake Mills senior center Bella Pitta and junior guard Sydney Burling added 10 apiece and junior wing Taylor Wollin contributed seven.
"Tonight was pretty special," Pitta said. "This is our fourth regional title in my career and I'm playing with a team I love. We play well together on the floor and play hard together. I thought it was a great experience and couldn't be happier to go out this way on this court."
Lake Mills faces second-seeded Waupun (19-7) in Thursday's sectional semifinal at 7 p.m. Sectional semifinals are designed to be neutral-site affairs, but Waupun was chosen as the host of this game during the offseason and will play on its home floor.
"Our mindset for sectionals is to play our hardest and leave it all on the floor," Pitta said. "This is the last go around for us seniors, so coach Lind has been telling us to play every game like it's our last."
The L-Cats (24-2) got off to a quick start, building a 21-14 halftime lead. Lake Mills hit three of its four 3-pointers before half.
Lakeside cut the lead to single digits on several occasions after half but could not muster enough offensive oomph to get over the hump.
"We went off our scout well," Pitta said. "We wanted to keep them to their left, know who the drivers and shooters were and know who you can help on and who you can't.
"Boxing out was a big thing we wanted to do and a big key. I think assistant coach Bobby Rose would be happy with our box out stats this game."
Emily Wollin nailed a 3 to make it 34-23 with 11 minutes left. On the Warriors' ensuring trip, senior guard Grace Cody finished through contact with her off hand and capped the 3-point play at the line.
Pitta had a putback at the midway point of the second half to make it a 10-point game, adding a pair of free throws with 5:20 left that made it 41-29.
After a jumper by Riesen with 4:20 remaining, Lakeside went four minutes without scoring before a 3 by senior guard Ava Heckmann with under 30 seconds left.
"Lake Mills did a good job taking away our penetration to the rim," Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball coach Andy Asmus said. "They were also gobbling up offensive rebounds to prevent second-chance opportunities. That was a major benefit on their behalf."
Lakeside concludes the season 16-10. The team is 11-3 since early January with all three defeats coming versus the second-ranked L-Cats, who went 12-0 at home this season.
"We competed all game long," Asmus said. "We take pride in our defense. When you look at Lake Mills' schedule, we allowed the least amount of points they've scored all year long in all three meetings. It should be dually noted Lake Mills' defense was phenomenal in all three matchups.
"Hats off to coach Lind and coach Rose, they're fun guys to play against that I have a lot of respect for. I hope they keep climbing the ladder and get to Green Bay.
"Sixteen wins is quite the accomplishment. We got a lot of wins in the second half of the season because we played a lot of tough teams early on."
Lake Mills' fullcourt press can single-handedly change a game. The Warriors were steady against the pressure.
"Beating Lakeside three times in a season is really difficult," Lind said. "Riesen and Jenna Shadoski are good players who handled the press very well.
"We wanted to force the toughest shot as possible, only give them one shot down the floor, box out and get the rebound. I thought we did a great job of boxing out."
Lakeside bids farewell to its seven seniors.
"A group of girls like this, the senior girls especially, came to work every day," Asmus said. "Some kids didn't see the court as much as others but served valuable roles on the scout teams. Marin and Jenna have been there since I started taking over varsity basketball at Lakeside three seasons ago.
"Their leadership, they were both captains for two years, stands out. Marin with her short-range jump shot and leadership in the locker room and Jenna's flat out impressive athleticism were assets for us.
"All our seniors will be missed. Marin and Jenna have done a nice job creating a legacy for themselves at Lakeside. I'd also like to thank my assistant coach Matt Heckmann since this will be his last season. He was a very valuable resource and his service to Lakeside these last three years have been invaluable in our preparation as a team."
Riesen departs Lakeside with fond memories of her time as a Warrior.
"Playing at Lakeside meant a lot," Riesen said. "I wanted to show others God was at the center of everything going on. That was the first thing that took place in my heart. No matter what happened in basketball, I wanted to give glory to Him.
"The atmosphere and togetherness of the team throughout my four seasons, the love we had for each other and the friendships we made are things I will cherish. I also appreciate how much Lakeside has given me."
Riesen played 93 career games for Lakeside. Next season, she'll play for Wisconsin Lutheran College. Riesen hopes the returnees at Lakeside next season continue the program's winning tradition while enjoying the journey.
"I hope my teammates who are returning remember that they have to step up next year," Riesen said. "I know they can step up and that they’ll be great leaders. I know they’ll enjoy the season, I hope they don’t take anything for granted at all."
The L-Cats' tilt with Waupun in sectionals is a rematch of a Dec. 28 game at the Watertown Holiday Shootout won by Lake Mills in double overtime, 55-50.
LAKE MILLS 44, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 36
Lakeside Lutheran 14 22 -- 36
Lake Mills 21 23 -- 44
Lakeside Lutheran (fg fta-ftm pts) -- de Galley 0 2-4 2, Shadoski 2 0-0 4, Schuetz 1 1-2 3, Heckmann 2 2-2 8, Cody 2 1-1 5, Riesen 4 4-6 12, Stein 1 0-0 2. Totals 12 10-15 36.
Lake Mills -- E. Wollin 4 7-8 17, Burling 4 1-2 10, T. Wollin 3 0-1 7, Pitta 4 2-2 10. Totals 15 10-13 44.
3-point goals -- LL (Heckmann 2) 2; LM (E. Wollin 2, Burling 1, T. Wollin 1) 4.
Total fouls -- LL 12, LM 11.
