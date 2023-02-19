Jena Lenz
Jefferson junior guard Jena Lenz makes a 3-pointer during the first half of Saturday's Rock Valley home game versus Evansville.

 Nate Gilbert

JEFFERSON -- Maria Messling led all scorers with 18 points, Brooklyn Maves tallied 16 and Evansville beat Jefferson's girls basketball team on its Senior Day, 59-38 on Saturday.

The Blue Devils (15-9, 13-5 in conference) hit seven of their 11 3-pointers in the first half, grabbing a 30-20 edge at the break. The Eagles were within 20-16 midway through the opening half after a 3 by Jena Lenz. 

