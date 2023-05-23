Watertown senior Ben Gifford wins the boys 110 high hurdles at the Badger East track and field meet on Tuesday, May 16. Gifford won the 110 high hurdles and also placed third in the 300 hurdles at the Watertown regional on Monday.
Watertown senior Ben Gifford wins the boys 110 high hurdles at the Badger East track and field meet on Tuesday, May 16. Gifford won the 110 high hurdles and also placed third in the 300 hurdles at the Watertown regional on Monday.
Watertown sophomore Megan Doherty throws during the girls shot put at the Badger East track and field meet on Tuesday, May 16. Doherty won both the shot put and the discus at the Watertown regional on Monday.
Watertown’s boys placed fourth while the girls finished seventh at the Division 1 Watertown track and field regional on Monday.
Senior Benjamin Gifford won the boys 110 high hurdles in 15.51 seconds and took third in the 300 hurdles in 40.85.
The 400 relay team of sophomore Jer’Von Anderson, junior Nicholas Grover, junior Zachary Scher and freshman Garett Harris won in 44.18. The 800 relay team of Grover, Scher, Gifford and Anderson took third in 1:32.44.
Scher placed second in the 100 in 11.50. Junior Noah Gilbertsen took second in the pole vault (12 feet, 6 inches). Grover took fourth in the 200 (23.44).
Sophomore Megan Doherty won the girls shot put (40 feet, 5 inches) and the discus (117-7).
Senior Olesya Kazina placed third in the girls pole vault (8-6).
Top four finishers advance to the West Bend East sectional on Thursday.
Team scores — boys: Hartford 170.5, Germantown 121, Cedarburg 88, Watertown 82.5, West Bend West 77, Slinger 66, West Bend East 48, Beaver Dam 39
Team scores — girls: Slinger 166.5, West Bend West 99, Hartford 91.5, Cedarburg 86.333, Germantown 83, Beaver Dam 63.333, Watertown 53, West Bend East 51.333
