WALES—KJ Arnold led four players in double figures with 17 points as Germantown defeated Watertown’s girls basketball team 85-57 in the second game of the Kettle Moraine tournament on Saturday.
The Warhawks hit 32 field goals including 15 from 3-point range from nine different shooters.
Junior guard Ellie Demet continued her torrid offensive start to the season with a game-high 21 points for Watertown (2-2). She added five rebounds, three steals and three assists for the Goslings, who were missing two starters and only suited up eight players for the game.
“We fought really well for the first half,” Watertown girls basketball coach Matt Stollberg said. “We were down mostly single digits in the first half. Germantown was shooting the ball really well. We wanted to take away the lane and force them to shoot from outside.”
Senior forward Abby Walsh added nine points, six rebounds and two blocks for the Goslings. Sophomore forward Megan Doherty added 11 points. Junior guard Lucie Hickey added seven points.
“We had six 3s from six different kids, Stollberg said. “As we got further into the second half, the turnovers racked up on us and they shot it really well.Our legs started to go, and we had a tough time getting out to the corners. There were a lot of positives. It was going to be a tough game no matter what. The kids fought hard and it was an entertaining game for quite a while. Germantown has a tremendous team.
“In the long run, this helps our team. A lot of players had to step up and take on roles they might not be used to. Seven of our eight available players scored and we broke the press pretty well, so that was good, too.”
Watertown hosts Whitnall on Tuesday.
“It will probably be a similar roster for us,” Stollberg said. “It should be a good game. I hope we can keep fighting through that injury bug.”
