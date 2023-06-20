NEOSHO — Austin Gellar was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to drive in the winning run in the tenth inning for the Neosho Rockets in a 7-6 Rock River League victory over the Johnson Creek Pioneers at Village Park on Sunday.

Johnson Creek scored four runs in the top of the first inning and led 6-1 midway through the third, but Neosho rallied with three runs in the third and one each in the eighth and ninth to force extra innings.

