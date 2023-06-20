Neosho’s Zach Lauersdorf slides into home plate as Johnson Creek catcher Ian Heald awaits the throw during the ninth inning of a Rock River League baseball game in Neosho on Sunday. Lauersdorf scored to tie the game and the Rockets went on to win 7-6 in 10 innings.
Neosho’s Zach Lauersdorf slides into home plate as Johnson Creek catcher Ian Heald awaits the throw during the ninth inning of a Rock River League baseball game in Neosho on Sunday. Lauersdorf scored to tie the game and the Rockets went on to win 7-6 in 10 innings.
Neosho pitcher Benjamin Lambert earned the decision in relief with four scoreless innings and seven strikeouts as the Rockets defeated the Johnson Creek Pioneers 7-6 in 10 innings on Sunday at Village Park.
Neosho second baseman Matt Sutter awaits the call after tagging out Johnson Creek’s Matt Molini on a stolen base attempt during the sixth inning of a Rock River League baseball game on Sunday in Neosho. The Rockets rallied from a 6-1 deficit to win 7-6 in 10 innings.
Johnson Creek center fielder Howie Olszewski hangs on to make the catch despite colliding with right fielder Jordan Frey during a Rock River League baseball game on Sunday in Neosho. The Pioneers lost 7-6 in 10 innings.
NEOSHO — Austin Gellar was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to drive in the winning run in the tenth inning for the Neosho Rockets in a 7-6 Rock River League victory over the Johnson Creek Pioneers at Village Park on Sunday.
Johnson Creek scored four runs in the top of the first inning and led 6-1 midway through the third, but Neosho rallied with three runs in the third and one each in the eighth and ninth to force extra innings.
