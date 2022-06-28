SLINGER — Tom Gee Jr. drove to the front early on in the 60-lap Midwest Truck Series feature event Sunday night at the Slinger Speedway and then held off challenges from Austin Luedtke to capture the victory. Jeff Holtz edged James Swan to finish third while Kenny Joosten took the checkered flag in fifth.
“This is pretty awesome, we’ve won a lot of races at WIR and up at Norway and Marshfield and it was great to get it figured out today.” Gee stated from victory lane, “The crew worked really hard and we threw everything at it but the kitchen sink today and got it handling really good for the feature.”
“This is a big win for me, “ Gee continued, “I’m winding down in my career actually and I didn’t know if I was going to win another feature, so I’m pretty excited.”
Gee battled Danielle Behn for the lead in the early laps before securing the position just after a restart following the only caution flag of the race on lap 13 for a spin on the front straightaway. Once out front, Gee guarded the position against numerous challenges, the most serious coming from Austin Luedtke who advanced into second from the seventh starting position. Gee maneuvered his way through lapped traffic in the closing laps to hold off Luedtke while Jeff Holtz and James Swan staged a spirited battle for third in which Holtz prevailed at the finish, leaving Swan to settle for fourth ahead of Kenny Joosten in fifth. Chris Blawat finished sixth and Brad Mueller was seventh while Bryce Miller was eighth. Aaron Moyer and Mike Reichenberger completed the top ten finishers in nineth and tenth respectively.
Aaron Moyer won the 20-lap Midwest Truck Series semi-feature over Kevin Zielezinski and Kody Hubred. Kevin Berg finished fourth and Alex Braseth was fifth. Midwest Truck Series heat races were won by Ryan Braseth, Kody Hubred, and Chester Ace while Cody Vanderloop earned the fastest qualifier honors with a qualifying lap time of 12.323 seconds.
Justin Okruhlica won the 30-lap modified feature over Steven Schulz and Mike Sandholm. Tyler Schley finished fourth and Brett Wachowiacz was fifth. Steve Schulz won the modified heat race and also was the fastest qualifier with a lap time of 12.245 seconds.
Mitchell Strobel won the 25-lap Slinger bees feature by edging his father Al Strobel in a photo finish. Tom Elsinger Jr. took the checkered flag in third just ahead of Brandon Mennicke and Tracy Neu in fourth and fifth place respectively. Slinger bees heat races were won by Mitchell Strobel and Dylan Lemberger and Tom Elsinger Jr. was the fastest qualifier after turning in a lap in 15.288 seconds.
The 25-lap Great North Legends feature was won by Jacob Tiegen over Dylan Schwanbeck and Tyler Ledbetter. Tim Brockhouse and Ben Massman completed the top five finishers. Ayrton Brockhouse and Max McNamara were the winners of the Great North Legends heat races and Tim Brockhouse’s qualifying lap time of 13.496 seconds earned him fast qualifier honors.
Alex Hartwig held off Lincoln Cain to win the 15-lap bandolero feature while Penn Sauter finished third. Jayden Johnson took the checkered flag in fourth and Harley Johnson was fifth. Bandolero heat races were won by Penn Sauter and Lincoln Johnson and Alex Hartwig was the fastest qualifier at 14.510 seconds.
Scott Goetzke won the Figure 8 race over Bill Shavlik and Rick Bruskiewicz. Nick Ostberg finished fourth and Eli Gorecki was fifth.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.