Four members of Luther Prep’s football team were recognized in Metro Classic all-conference voting held recently.
Senior defensive end Chuy Medina was named to the first team. Receiving honorable mention were senior defensive end Sol Glende, junior offensive lineman Isaiah Durkee and junior receiver Cal Eckert.
Martin Luther won the Metro Classic with a 7-0 record, followed by Racine St. Catherine’s at 6-1, University School of Milwaukee at 5-2, Lake Country Lutheran at 4-3, Luther Prep at 3-4, St. Thomas More at 2-5, Shoreland Lutheran at 1-6 and Brown Deer at 0-7.
2022 Metro Classic All Conference
1ST TEAM OFFENSE
- Position Player Name School YR HT WT U
- QB John PeruginiSt. Catherine’s 12 5’11” 175
QB Cal Luedtke University School 12 6’4” 210
RB Vidal Colon University School 11 5’10” 205
RB Jayvion Hunter St. Catherine’s 11 5’9” 155
RB Kylie Moore Martin Luther 11 5’9” 141
RB Matt Dobson Lake Country Lutheran 12 5’11” 195
- WR Davion Thomas-KumpulaSt. Catherine’s 12 6’0” 170
WR L’Shawn Taylor Martin Luther 12 5’10” 170
WR Logan Clarey St. Thomas More 12 6’0” 170
WR Jakari Oliver St. Catherine’s 12 6’0” 165
TE Domonic Pitts St. Catherine’s 12 6’4” 220
TE Matthew Kleist-a St. Thomas More 12 6’2” 182
OL Abel Mulder St. Catherine’s 12 6’0” 240
OL Ian Parker University School 12 6’5” 285
OL Caleb Palbicki Lake Country Lutheran 12 6’2” 280
OL Enrique Guevara Martin Luther 12 6’2” 226
OL DK Elam Martin Luther 12 6’3” 385
OL Isaiah Pawlak Lake Country Lutheran 12 5’10” 190
OL Dain Metzger University School 12 6’3” 235
OL Kenneth Thompson Saint Thomas More 11 6’4” 300
K Maddux Kiley Lake Country Lutheran 11 6’1” 170
Offenseive Player of the Year John Perugini Racine St. Catherine’s
Head Coach of the Year Rick Hoppert Martin Luther
Assistant Coach of the Year Dax Rodriguez Martin Luther
- = Unanimous Selection a = At Large Selection
1ST TEAM DEFENSE
- Position Player Name School YR HT WT U
DL Abel Mulder St. Catherine’s 12 6’0” 240
DL Donte Haskins Martin Luther 12 6’3” 315
DL KingGolden Brooks Racine St. Catherine’s 12 6’5” 295
DL Ian Parker-a University School of Milwaukee 12 6’5” 285
DE Jesus Medina Watertown Luther Prep 12 5’11” 215
DE Isaiah Wray St. Catherine’s 12 6’4” 200
DE Henry Witte Lake Country Lutheran 12 6’4” 210
OLB Vidal Colon University School 12 5’10” 205
OLB Domonic Pitts Racine St. Catherine’s 12 6’4” 220
OLB Mariano Talamantez Racine St. Catherine’s 10 5’8” 175
OLB Adam Boldt-a Lake Country Lutheran 11 5’10” 175
ILB Jalen Perera Martin Luther 12 6’1” 207
ILB Matt Dobson Lake Country Lutheran 12 5’11” 195
ILB Sam Driver Racine St. Catherine’s 12 6’2” 220
ILB Joe Berrien University School of Milwaukee 10 6’2” 185
ILB Sedrick Hay-a Brown Deer 11 6’1” 185
DB Davion Thomas-Kumpula St. Catherine’s 12 6’0” 170
DB L’Shawn Taylor Martin Luther 12 5’10” 170
DB Nate Brazgel Lake Country Lutheran 12 6’2” 170
DB Bryce Irwin University School of Milwaukee 10 5’10” 165
DB Josh Peterson Martin Luther 12 6’0” 158
P Maddux Kiley Lake Country Lutheran 11 6’1” 170
- = Unanimous Selection a = At Large Selection
Co-Defensive Players of the Year Abel Mulder and Vidal Colon
Racine St. Catherine’s and University School of Milwaukee
Head Coach of the Year Rick Hoppert Martin Luther
Assistant Coach of the Year Dax Rodriguez Martin Luther
HONORABLE MENTION OFFENSE
QB Jack Henry Strohmeyer Martin Luther 11 6’0” 160
QB Jacob Brooks Saint Thomas More 12 6’0” 165
QB Grayson McCain Brown Deer 10 6’4” 195
RB Joey Kayon Shoreland Lutheran 11 5’10” 170
WR Griffin Grebe University School of Milwaukee 11 5’10” 150
WR Callahan Eckert Watertown Luther Prep 11 5’11” 150
TE Brock Miller University School of Milwaukee 10 6’3” 175
OL Xzavier Grabher Racine St. Catherine’s 10 6’4” 205
OL Ty Treptow Watertown Luther Prep 12 5’11” 225
OL Demonte Lee Saint Thomas More 11 6’4” 319
OL Isaiah Durkee Watertown Luther Prep 11 6’7” 300
OL Kamron Banks-Womack Brown Deer 11 6’3” 225
OL Colin Murphy Saint Thomas More 12 5’10” 307
K Thomas Campbell Martin Luther 11 6’1” 175
HONORABLE MENTION DEFENSE
DL Kenneth Thompson Saint Thomas More 11 6’4” 300
DL Demonte Lee Saint Thomas More 11 6’4” 319
DL Isaiah Pawlak Lake Country Lutheran 12 5’10” 190
DE Elijah Wray Racine St. Catherine’s 12 6’5” 205
DE John Thompson Martin Luther 11 6’0” 165
DE Solideo Glende Watertown Luther Prep 12 6’4” 210
DE Matthew Kleist Saint Thomas More 12 6’2” 182
OLB Daniel Brooks Saint Thomas More 11 6’0” 150
ILB AJ Seese Lake Country Lutheran 11 5’11” 175
DB Logan Clarey Saint Thomas More 12 6’0” 175
DB Carter Leibham Lake Country Lutheran 11 5’10” 145
DB Brandon Wejrowski Saint Thomas More 12 5’11” 140
P Jamarrion Partee Brown Deer 11 6’2” 200
P Jon Zirbel Shoreland Lutheran 12 5’9” 187
