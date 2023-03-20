Watertown senior Ben Gifford (middle) placed fourth in the 60 meter hurdle finals with a time of 8.32 seconds at the Nelson/Daniels large school division track and field meet on Saturday at UW-Whitewater.
Watertown senior Alex Lueck cleared 12 feet and placed second in the large division boys pole vault at the Nelson/Daniels Classic at UW-Whitewater on Saturday.
Denise Jacob
Watertown senior Ben Gifford (middle) placed fourth in the 60 meter hurdle finals with a time of 8.32 seconds at the Nelson/Daniels large school division track and field meet on Saturday at UW-Whitewater.
WHITEWATER — Four Goslings earned medals as Watertown’s track and field teams opened the season at the Nelson/Daniels Classic large division meet on Saturday at UW-Whitewater.
In boys competition, Watertown senior Alex Lueck placed second in the pole vault with a clearance of 12 feet.
Senior Ben Gifford placed fourth in the 55 meter hurdles in 8.32 seconds. The time earned Gifford the ninth spot in the boys program’s Indoor Top Ten List.
Junior Noah Gilbertsen placed fifth in the pole vault (11-6).
In girls competition, sophomore Megan Doherty placed fifth in the shot put (34-6)
Junior Zach Scher finished tenth in the boys 55 meter dash with a time of 6.79, which missed the qualifying cut for finals by just two-hundredths of a second. Senior Mikaylah Fessler placed eighth in the girls shot put (8-0). Both moved into the Indoor Top Ten List.
Watertown’s boys finished 13th out of 21 teams with 16.5 points. Watertown’s girls wound up 16th out of 19 teams with five points.
The Goslings host the Watertown Indoor Relays on Saturday.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.