MEQUON — Watertown sophomore Owen Sjoberg last qualified for a state wrestling tournament in fourth grade.
With a chance to finally reach state at the high school level, Sjoberg could easily have been battling his nerves entering the Homestead sectional on Saturday.
“I had more nerves for Ryan’s match than I had for any of my matches, actually,” Sjoberg said.
Sjoberg methodically won three matches to claim the 195-pound championship, then watched junior teammate Ryan Bergman qualify with a tense 3-2 victory over Oconomowoc’s Brady Jensen in the second place match at 152 pounds.
Those two, along with girls state qualifiers Mya Grosenick (100) and Alison Busler (145), gave Watertown’s program plenty to celebrate.
“We were hoping for a couple more, but it’s a tough sectional,” Watertown wrestling coach Bob Logan said. “I’m grateful for what we put together. A lot of kids took third. Most of those were freshmen or first year varsity kids, so they’ll be back.”
Both Sjoberg (44-6) and Bergman (42-13) had their postseason paths eased by a pair of top-seeded Arrowhead wrestlers dropping out of the picture.
At 195, Warhawk freshman Dylan Polczynski was upset by Brown Deer’s Makhi Rodgers by fall in the semifinals. Polczynski had pinned Sjoberg in the regional final.
Sjoberg reached the sectional final by pinning Germantown’s Alex Pluta at 5 minutes, 51 seconds of the quarterfinals and beating Oconomowoc’s Adam Lois by a 9-1 major decision. Having already faced and beaten Rodgers earlier this season, Sjoberg went into the final confident and won 8-4.
“After I saw (Rodgers) win, I knew I had it,” Sjoberg said. “I had a good chance of getting first. I am happy I got first to make up for getting second last week.”
At 152, Arrowhead’s Ramon Gulmatico had beaten Bergman 9-5 in the Oconomowoc regional final, but Gulmatico was ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct in the team sectional title match against Germantown on Tuesday and could not compete by rule at the individual sectional.
That bumped Bergman up to the top seed on his side of the sectional bracket. He pinned Port Washington’s Nate Streiff at 3:41 of the quarterfinals, then beat Homestead’s Jonah Stammer in the semifinals.
In the title match, he lost an 11-1 major decision to Germantown’s Talan Schutte, a nationally ranked wrestler who had majored Bergman earlier in the season.
Undaunted, Bergman faced Jensen in a rematch of the regional final he won 5-2 and pulled out another closer decision.
“Last week, he was really tough on his feet, just pushing me all around the mat, but I beat him last week,” Bergman said. “I knew I could beat him again. I just needed to make sure I took my right angles on the shot instead of just diving in and letting him push me around the mat.”
Bergman fought off Jensen in a scoreless scramble in the first period, then escaped quickly and won a scramble with 38 seconds to go in the second period to take a 3-0 lead.
“I feel really confident scrambling,” Bergman said. “I’m wrestling the 195 pounder (Sjoberg) every night and beating him in scrambles, so it feels good to get someone my own size and be able to go where I need to.”
From there, Bergman rode Jensen out with the help of three blood time stoppages. He nearly rode Jensen out again for the full two minutes of the third period. Jensen closed the gap when Bergman was penalized for locked hands early in the third period, then escaped with 18 seconds remaining.
Bergman stood his ground down the stretch, hanging on to Jensen’s leg in the closing seconds to prevent a stalling call or a takedown, and the celebration was on.
“It feels really good,” Bergman said. “A lot of hard work finally paid off. Me and Owen Sjoberg, working really hard in the room, practice partners night after night. I couldn’t have done it without him and my coaches to make it to Madison.”
Coach Logan had high hopes for these two and wasn’t surprised at their success.
“Owen’s a solid kid,” Logan said. “Nothing flashy, simple technique he’s been doing for years. He doesn’t make mistakes. It’s an inch by inch game with him. He goes until someone makes a mistake and then he puts it away. Tough kid.
“Ryan wrestles well in scramble situations. He gets into crazy positions. A lot of the guys he wrestles have never seen that before. He wrestles through it. They quit right before he gets the score. The kids that don’t quit, he has close matches with. The kids he can wear down, he comes out with big wins. We were a little worried about that (Jensen match) coming in.”
Bergman takes on Pewaukee sophomore Caleb Cady (22-1) while Sjoberg faces De Pere senior Brennan Kincaid (32-6) in Division 1 first round matches on Thursday at the Kohl Center.
Busler advanced to state as the only wrestler in her weight class at 145. Both she and Grosenick competed at the girls state tournament held in La Crosse last year.
“I thought it was a really cool experience (last year),” Butler said. “We were the first girls from Watertown High school thagt got to compete. We both came out with a few wins.”
Busler (20-12) takes on Hortonville freshman MacKenzie Schiedermayer (3-4) in a first round match at 145 at the Kohl Center.
“It’s really exciting,” Busler sad. “We get to wrestle with the guys, our other teammates and get more support from our coaches and teammates.”
Busler’s father, Brad Busler, was a 1999 WHS graduate who also competed at the state tournament.
“My dad’s obviously been wrestling for a long time,” Busler said. “My brother (Byrson) started wrestling and that’s obviously how I got into it. I was sick of sitting in the bleachers and decided to give it a try.”
Grosenick (11-19) pinned Nicolet’s Daisy Altman to win the 100 pound sectional title. She takes on De Pere sophomore Brooke Corrigan (4-0) in a first round match at state on Thursday.
“I knew I had it,” Grosenick said. “Last year was my first year and I wasn’t real good at all. This year, I have more moves, so I have more confidence in doing it. My brother, we work in the basement a lot.”
Watertown’s other wrestlers ended the season at the sectional.
Finn Mulligan finished 25-19 after a quarterfinal loss at 106. Ben Logan (32-14) went 2-1 with two pins and placed third at 113. Angel Ortega (120) finished 13-12 after a quarterfinal loss.
Damien Ortega (24-12) went 2-2 with a pair of major decisions and placed fourth at 126.
Joe Logan (24-20) went 1-2 with one pin and placed fourth at 132.
Owen Walsh (22-19) went 0-1 at 138. Marlon Muniz (21-26) lost his quarterfinal match at 145. Frank Wilkowski (19-9) lost his quarterfinal match at 160. Logan Hespe (34-13) lost his quarterfinal match at 170. Braden Hollleman (32-15) went 0-1 at 182. Tyler Haberseter (28-18) went 2-2 with one pin and one decision and placed third at 220. Heavyweight Nathan Postma (17-11) lost his quarterfinal match.
