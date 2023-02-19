Jefferson sophomore guard Finn DeBlare attacks the basket with Fort Atkinson sophomore guard Jack Kammer defending during the first half of Saturday's Battle for the Paddle game at FAHS. The Blackhawks won 81-39.
FORT ATKINSON -- Senior guard Eli Cosson scored 16 of his game-high 21 points in the first half and Fort Atkinson dusted Jefferson 81-39 in boys basketball, winning the annual Battle for the Paddle game for the third straight season.
The Blackhawks, who tallied season-highs in points and 3-pointers made, came out firing, grabbing a 19-9 advantage on a 3 by sophomore forward Brennan Dempsey. Sophomore guard Lakyn Hintz, who hit three times from deep, connected to make it 22-10 midway through the first half.
Fort closed the first half with a 9-2 push to lead 43-26. Cosson blew by a defender off the bounce, finishing through contact for a 3-point play, scored on the break and hit a 3 at the top during that stretch.
After halftime, the floodgates continued opening as Fort quickly pushed its lead to 30. Senior forward Jack Opperman, who added 12 points, had a successful old-fashioned 3-point play while Hintz, Cosson, sophomore guard Owen Geiger and junior guard Will Chapman all hit from 3 to blow it open as the Blackhawks (8-14) stopped a five-game slide.
Junior forward Tyler Schroedl led the Eagles with 13 points, hitting four first-half 3s, and junior guard Aidan Kammer added nine points.
The Eagles (5-17) turned it over 22 times.
"Fort's pressure was very similar to Turner's on Friday night," Jefferson boys basketball coach Jacob Marshall said. "Fort is trying to speed you up. They're vulnerable on the back end if you get past the first line. The first line, they put three to four guys up there and try to pressure you into making the long skip pass with a lot of air under it or dribble into multiple defenders, which is always difficult.
"To start the second half, we tried to run a couple sets we talked about at halftime. We had four turnovers within the first two minutes. We were unable to get into our offense.
"Fort scored on roughly 80 percent of our turnovers with easy layups or getting to the free throw line."
Jefferson has its Senior Night versus East Troy on Monday.
