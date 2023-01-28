Watertown sophomore guard Brett Schwefel is met in the lane by Fort Atkinson sophomore Owen Geiger (5) and senior Jack Opperman (25) during a Badger East boys basketball game on Friday at WHS. Schwefel led Watertown with 13 points in a 53-39 loss.
WATERTOWN — Sophomore guard Lakyn Hintz hit five of his team’s 10 3-pointers for a game-high 15 points to lead Fort Atkinson to a 53-39 Badger East boys basketball win over Watertown on Friday.
Fort Atkinson (6-8, 2-6 in conference) led 20-15 at halftime and knocked down four 3s to start the second half. The Blackhawks shot 6-of-9 from beyond the arc over the final 18 minutes and kept the lead in double figures down the stretch.
Watertown (1-16, 0-9) normally has similar shooting totals from distance, but not on this night. The Blackhawks manned the perimeter tightly and held the Goslings to just three triples.
"Fort did a very good job making us move our shooters off the line and not giving us any clean looks,” Watertown boys basketball coach Chad Hayes said. “They wanted to make us score on dribble penetration and we didn’t do it.”
Sophomore guard Brett Schwefel led Watertown with 13 points. Sophomore guard Jacob Hurtgen and senior forward Ethan Johnson added eight points.
The Blackhawks were missing their leading scorer, 6-foot-3 senior forward Logan Kees, due to injury. They made up for it by having three players in double figures. Senior guard Eli Cosson added 11 points and junior guard Will Chapman poured in 10. Senior forward Kroix Kucken added nine points.
JV, JV2 teams lose: Watertown’s junior varsity lost 62-37. Ashton Johnson scored eight points to lead the Goslings. The JV2 team lost 42-40. Brady Crane scored 11 and Kaedyn Holden added nine to pace Watertown.
Watertown travels to face Milwaukee Vincent tonight.
