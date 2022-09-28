In 2005, one of the best offensive volleyball players in the state of Wisconsin and one of the best defensive players in the state had a memorable head-to-head point during a match.
Wisconsin Little Ten powerhouses Waupun and Watertown were matched up in a tournament, and the Warriors elected to feed outside hitter Brittney Dolgner four times on the same point.
Watertown libero Christina (Cahoon) Kremel successfully dug her attack all four times. She doesn’t remember which team won the point, but she made her point on that play nonetheless.
Dolgner led Waupun to the Division 2 state championship that year, while Cahoon’s Watertown team lost to Muskego in the Division 1 state final. Dolgner went on to play for the University of Wisconsin. Cahoon went to UW-Oshkosh and had a record-setting four-year career with the Titans.
UW-Oshkosh will recognize her and nine other former Titans, as the UW-Oshkosh Athletics Hall of Fame increases its membership to 231 when a group of 10 men and women are inducted Sunday.
According to a press release by Keenan Timm from UW-Oshkosh, the 48th induction class features former student-athletes Ellie (Sitek) Bogdanske (women’s track & field), Rachel (Heitkamp) Chaney (women’s swimming & diving), Steve Jorgensen (football), Andy Kimball (baseball), (Cahoon) Kremel (women’s volleyball), Dijouvne (D.J.) Marsh (men’s basketball), Abe Mendoza (men’s cross country/track & field), Esrold Nurse (men’s track & field), Whitney Tornow (softball) and contributor Bob Harrington.
The ceremony for the new inductees will be held at the Culver Family Welcome Center (625 Pearl Avenue) on the UW-Oshkosh campus. The event includes a social at 9:15 a.m., breakfast at 10 a.m. and program at 10:45 a.m. Michael Patton, the public address voice of the Titans, will emcee the event.
“It’s really exciting for me, but I think more than anything, it’s more exciting for my parents and my sisters,” Kremel said. “From my youngest memory I was in the gym, watching my older sisters play. Volleyball became a way of life for us. Sports were a way of life for us. It’s come full circle.”
Tickets for the induction ceremony are $25 (aged 5 and older) and can be purchased at uwosh.universitytickets.com. Tickets will not be available for purchase at the event.
This year’s induction class will also be recognized at halftime of UW-Oshkosh’s football game against UW-Platteville on Saturday at J. J. Keller Field at Titan Stadium. Kickoff for the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference contest is 1:05 p.m.
Kremel, who graduated from WHS in 2007, was an NCAA Division III Player of the Year and three-time All-American for the UW-Oshkosh women’s volleyball team from 2007-10. Kremel is the only libero to ever be named national Player of the Year by the American Volleyball Coaches Association.
Kremel received Division III All-America First Team laurels in 2008 and 2009 before being selected to the All-America Honorable Mention Team in 2010. She is among four players from the UW-Oshkosh women’s volleyball program to earn three All-America awards.
She cherished the opportunity to face talented opponents in a state filled with great players.
“We played a lot of good competition,” Kremel said. “The state of Wisconsin has a lot of good (high school) programs (which fed the college programs).
“Just in the WIAC, we were playing good teams all the time and we traveled all over the country. It was good competition, but we also got to see the country. That was something I didn’t expect to be able to do. Some of my best friends to this day were my teammates on those teams. Not only did I get to play volleyball with them, but we got to travel together. We spent Halloween in San Antonio one time. This sport did give me a lot of opportunities.”
Kremel and UW-Oshkosh produced a 135-26 record from 2007-10 with three straight WIAC regular season titles (2008-10), one conference tournament championship (2008) and four consecutive trips to the Division III postseason. The Titans placed third at the Division III Championship in 2009, fifth in 2008, 17th in 2007 and 33rd in 2010.
“The four years I was there, we were really successful, especially my sophomore and junior years,” Kremel said. “We were ranked No. 1 in the nation for a long time. Unfortunately, we never won the whole thing, but we got pretty close.”
Kremel, an AVCA All-Region First Team performer from 2008-10, was also voted to the All-WIAC First Team and WIAC All-Defensive Team in 2008, 2009 and 2010. She is among nine players from UW-Oshkosh to collect three All-WIAC First Team decorations.
Kremel played in 150 career matches for the Titans and totaled 2,753 digs, 192 assists, 189 service aces and 38 kills. Her total for digs is still a WIAC record.
Kremel appeared in 37 matches in 2007 and accumulated 414 digs with 55 service aces and 35 assists. The following year she played in 43 matches and counted a WIAC-leading 860 digs with 60 service aces and 50 assists.
Kremel enjoyed her best season in 2009 when she compiled a WIAC-record 928 digs with 50 service aces, 49 assists and 13 kills in 41 matches played. She posted a career-best 40 digs during UW-Oshkosh’s 3-1 victory over Christopher Newport University (Va.) in the quarterfinal round of the Division III Championship.
The Watertown High School graduate participated in 29 sets during the 2010 season and totaled 551 digs, 58 assists and 24 service aces.
A WIAC Scholastic Honor Roll member in 2009 and 2010, Kremel was voted to the WIAC All-Centennial Women’s Volleyball Team in 2012.
Kremel, who graduated from UW-Oshkosh in 2012, has spent her entire career in real estate development, primarily in the Milwaukee area. She is currently in her fourth year as a Transaction Manager at MLG Capital.
Kremel and husband, Andy, a former UW-Oshkosh football player, live in Hartland with their sons AJ and Hank.
“Volleyball gave me a lot of opportunities,” Kremel said. “So did the university. I met my husband there and we have a wonderful family together. More than anything, I am thankful for that. I’ve had an amazing life because of volleyball.”
