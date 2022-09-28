The UW-Oshkosh Athletics Hall of Fame increases its membership to 231 when a group of 10 men and women are inducted Sunday, October 2.

The 48th induction class features former student-athletes Ellie (Sitek) Bogdanske (women's track & field), Rachel (Heitkamp) Chaney (women's swimming & diving), Steve Jorgensen (football), Andy Kimball (baseball), Christina (Cahoon) Kremel (women's volleyball), Dijouvne (D.J.) Marsh (men's basketball), Abe Mendoza (men's cross country/track & field), Esrold Nurse (men's track & field), Whitney Tornow (softball) and contributor Bob Harrington.

