LAKE MILLS -- The Bou birds were out in full force on Friday.
Kayden Bou and his Lakeside teammates gave a packed house on Homecoming night plenty to cheer about.
Senior quarterback Levi Birkholz ran for 282 yards and five touchdowns as Lakeside Lutheran's football team upended Beloit Turner 50-33 in a back and forth Capitol Conference tilt.
"Levi was phenomenal tonight," Lakeside Lutheran football coach Paul Bauer said. "This is the third game in a row we did not have to punt. That speaks to the whole offense from the offensive line to the running backs, they are executing pretty well."
For Lakeside, which took the lead for good late in the first quarter and pulled away thanks to 22 fourth-quarter points, the ground game was pretty much unstoppable. The Warriors amassed 436 rushing yards while averaging 8.1 yards per tote and scored all seven of their touchdowns on the ground.
"That's how we like to play," two-way senior linemen Ben Buxa said. "All of God's glory. It was a team effort. We love to stuff it down the field five yards at a time and tire teams out. Other than the 33 points we allowed, we loved tonight."
After the Lakeside band and dance team gave rousing halftime performances, the football team had to figure out a way to hold onto its 20-14 lead.
The Trojans shot themselves in the foot right off the bat in the third quarter. After going three and out, an errant snap had to be pounced on by the punter at the Turner five-yard line. On the next play, junior running back Kayden Bou scored on a run up the gut. Birkholz and senior tight end Trey Lauber connected on the 2-point try to push the margin to 28-14.
After another quick Turner punt, Lakeside took over at the plus 40-yard line.
Seven plays later, the Warriors had it inside the 10-yard line when a ballcarrier, who was moving a mass of humanity forward, got stripped before the whistle was blown. Turner senior lineman Mason Hoenig recovered and returned it near midfield.
On a fourth-and-five play from the Lakeside 33-yard line, Sean Fogel hit a wide open Tyler Sutherland for the score. Mike Erickson's point after made it a 7-point affair.
The ferocity and emotion on the field got amped up as the second half went on in a game full of hard hitting.
Lakeside kept its calm and answered with a seven-play scoring drive. Birkholz jumpstarted things with a 32-yard scamper on the first play. Bou moved the pile on a 12-yard gain before Birkholz picked up nine more to move it inside the 10-yard line. Birkholz, who averaged 10.8 yards a carry, capped things with an 8-yard score, diving face first across the goal line. After the Trojans committed a pair of penalties, including unnecessary roughness, on Lakeside's point after attempt, the Warriors sent the offense back out and successfully went for two as senior tailback Nate Yaroch plunged in to make it 36-21 early in the fourth.
Turner, running its hurry-up offense, wasted little time pushing it into the red zone after a 46-yard play to Will Lauterbach. Two plays later with the Trojans facing goal to go from the 1-yard line, Bou stepped in front of a riffled pass from Fogel and intercepted it, returning it close to midfield.
"The whole time pass rushing I was barely missing the ball," Bou said. "I saw it coming, tapped it and it was just there. I grabbed it and was running and Fogel came on the left. If we could hurdle, I would have hurdled him, but coach says no hurdles. I hit him and he brought me down. The catch happened quick."
Lakeside, despite a 25-yard gain by Birkholz on the ensuing play, quickly turned back over. Turner senior defensive end Brent Hoppe, a Central Michigan University recruit, leveled Birkholz on a pass attempt, resulting in an under thrown ball Lauterbach intercepted at the Turner 16-yard line.
There, the Trojans went backward quickly due to a holding penalty. On third-and-20 from the six, Buxa, a University of North Dakota commit, needed just one arm to bring Fogel to the ground. Instead of punting from its own end zone, Turner ran a double pass on fourth down, which came up woefully short of the line to gain.
After a penalty, Lakeside got it at the one-yard line, where Yaroch found paydirt to make it 43-21 with 6:04 to play in the fourth.
Turner answered five scrimmage plays later with an eight-yard TD by Sutherland. Buxa stuffed senior running back Jayce Kurth on the two-point try.
On a night where he almost never went to the sideline for a breather, Birkholz had plenty of energy left in the tank to slash 53 yards, breaking a pair of arm tackles near the left sideline, for a touchdown that all but sealed it with 4:01 left.
"We are asking Levi to do so much offensively and defensively plus now kickoffs and extra points," Bauer said. "He loves it of course, but you could tell it wore on him."
Thirty seconds and two plays later, Sutherland caught a 60-yard pass and scored for the final margin. Lakeside (5-1, 3-1 Capitol) took over with 3:30 left and used its power rushing attack to move the chains several more times and put a huge victory -- the team's third straight -- on ice.
"This secures our third conference win," Bauer said of his message to the team after the game. "We are hoping to make the playoffs. This puts us within one game. We have to somehow get one more hopefully.
"You always want to win your Homecoming. We are happy for the kids to win their Homecoming."
In the first half, Birkholz scored from 22, 15 and one yard out as the Warriors staked claim to a 20-7 lead. Lauterbach hauled in a 21-yard score with 3:47 left in the second. Excluding the fourth-quarter kneel down, Lakeside had just three possessions that did not result in points. One came in the final minute of the first half when Birkholz was intercepted in the back of the end zone by Brayden Ward several plays after connecting with Lauber for a 42-yard pick up.
Winning four times to become playoff-eligible in the Capitol this season is no easy feat. Bou, for his part, loves facing high-level competition week in and week out.
"These games are great," Bou said. "Knowing these teams make you better and you can't get worse playing these teams, it really pumps excitement through your heart.
"I play better when I know it's better competition. There's only one way up."
STAT PACK
Yaroch finished with 12 carries for 83 yards. Bou had 13 totes for 61 yards, a figure he credits to the big boys up front.
"I want to thank my linemen," Bou said. "They are basing their blocks and reaching the second level. I'm not only running to my spot, I'm reading their butts, cutting, dipping and slipping.
"It's just team building and you have so much confidence in your team you just know what to do. In those critical moments you think and act. You don't have time to wait."
Lakeside had 494 yards of offense, averaging 8.1 yards per play.
"Offensively for us, it's just the triple option and our quarterbacks doing everything great," Buxa said. "The running backs are phenomenal. The coaching staff and everyone is on the same page. We are figuring out the kinks and it's going smoothly now that everyone is together."
Turner racked up 499 yards of offense, averaging 9.1 yards per play, and Fogel, a senior, went 26-for-38 for 432 yards with five touchdowns, one interception. Sutherland, a senior, caught 12 passes for 215 yards with four scores while Lauterbach, also a senior, totaled 143 yards on seven receptions.
"They have good weapons and we have two starting cornerbacks out," Bauer said. "Luke Krauklis is out for the season with an ACL and Karsten Grundahl has a hip issue. He was not able to go tonight. We are scrambling in the secondary with new bodies in there. We knew Turner was going to be tough tonight and they were."
The Warriors host Lake Mills for the Slider Bowl next week.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 50, BELOIT TURNER 33
Beloit Turner 7 7 7 12 -- 33
Lakeside 12 8 8 22 -- 50
First quarter
LL -- Birkholz 22 run (kick failed)
BT -- Sutherland 45 pass from Fogel (Erickson kick)
LL -- Birkholz 15 run (pass failed)
Second quarter
LL -- Birkholz 1 run (Lauber pass from Birkholz)
LL -- Lauterbach 21 pass from Fogel (Erickson kick)
Third quarter
LL -- Bou 5 run (Lauber pass from Birkholz)
BT -- Sutherland 33 pass from Fogel (Erickson kick)
Fourth quarter
LL -- Birkholz 8 run (Yaroch run)
LL -- Yaroch 1 run (Birkholz kick)
BT -- Sutherland 8 pass from Fogel (run failed)
LL -- Birkholz 53 run (Birkholz kick)
BT -- Sutherland 60 pass from Fogel (pass failed)
Team statistics
Total offense: BT 499, LL 494; Yards per play: BT 9.1, LL 8.1; Passing yards: BT 432, LL 58; Rushing attempts-yards: BT 17-67, LL 54-436; Penalties-yards: BT 12-100, LL 6-60; Fumbles-lost: BT 1-1, LL 1-1; Interceptions thrown: BT 1, LL 2; First downs: BT 20, LL 28.
Individual statistics
Passing (comp-.att.-yards-td-int) -- BT: Fogel 26-38-432-5-1; LL: Birkholz 3-7-58-0-2. Rushing attempts-yards -- BT: Kurth 10-56; LL: Birkholz 26-282, Yaroch 12-83, Bou 13-61. Receptions-yards -- BT: Sutherland 12-215, Lauterbach 7-143, Erickson 3-58; LL: Lauber 2-51. Total tackles -- BT: Huffman 7.5, Davies 6.5, Hoppe 6; LL: Yaroch 9, Vergenz 7, Lauber 4.5, S. Schmidt 4.5.
