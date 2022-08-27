ELKHORN -- Jusiah Nelson ran for 145 yards and three touchdowns as Elkhorn pulled away in the second half to defeat the visiting Jefferson football team 34-12 in a nonconference game on Friday.

The Eagles (0-2) received the second-half kick and marched right down the field in 2 minutes, 31 seconds, scoring on an 18-yard strike from senior quarterback Gareth Whitstone to senior wide receiver David Ganser. The two-point conversion run failed, leaving the Elks (2-0) clinging to a 14-12 edge.

