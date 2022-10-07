MADISON—Five area girls tennis players punched their ticket to the individual state tournament Thursday.
Luther Prep’s Elise Schmidt and Katie Schoeneck, Jefferson’s Gracie Niebler and Madeline Dehnert along with Lake Mills’ Claudia Curtis advanced from a WIAA Division 2 sectional at Nielsen Tennis Stadium hosted by Edgewood.
For Niebler and Dehnert, who spent most of the regular season competing in singles, head coach Steve Rogers’ shrewd move to the talented duo to doubles paid off in a big way. Niebler, a senior who has played in two state tournaments, and Dehnert, a freshman, won both their matches Thursday to become sectional champions, improving their record to 12-1.
Dehnert and Niebler opened play by beating West Salem’s Rebekah Knudson and Grace Waldhart 6-0, 6-0. In the semifinals, the Eagles earned a 6-0, 6-2 win over Luther Prep’s Elise Schmidt and Katie Schoeneck. In the championship match, Dehnert and Niebler earned a 6-3, 6-1 win over Edgewood’s Katie Kohls and Samantha Buchner.
“We were so impressed with the way they played,” Jefferson girls tennis coach Steve Rogers said. “They hit the ball hard and never let one bad shot snowball into several other points. They had one bad shot and got right back into it. They never lost two games in a row. They only lost six games on the day, which at this level is impressive.
“They have only played together for half a season and really enjoy playing together, which is nice for a senior and a freshman. They don’t want to stop here and want to see how far this show can go at state next week. If they play like this, I like their chances. Hopefully we can get them on the podium at state.”
Niebler and Dehnert complement one another nicely and have been quick studies in adjusting to the doubles format.
“They both hit the ball with such good pace,” Rogers said. “Their ground strokes are so good and that sets up points for the other person. They hit winners off their ground strokes. When we get first serves in, the person at the net doesn’t have to finish the point.”
Curtis, a senior who is now 24-2, is going to state for the second time in as many seasons thanks to a third-place finish at No. 1 singles. Curtis topped Pacelli’s Natalie Cooper 6-2, 6-3 in the first round to secure her state berth. Curtis fell to Danica Silcox, the top seed from La Crosse Aquinas, 6-1, 6-2 in the semifinals before beating Houwers 6-3, 6-3 in the third place match.
“Claudia worked extremely hard in the offseason to improve her game,” Lake Mills girls tennis coach Stephanie Ingram said. “Today she was very calm and collected. She played great competition, but she played very smart and consistent.
“All season, I have seen not only her skills improve but her mental game as well. She should be very proud of her success this season.”
For the Eagles, who placed third as a team with 21 points, senior Alexa Medina placed third at No. 3 singles. Medina lost to Aquinas’ Charlee Gauger 6-1, 3-6, 10-8 before winning the third place match by default against Pacelli’s Alaina Sbonik, who had to retire during her semifinal match. Medina went 22-4 this season.
“Super proud of Alexa after getting beat 6-1 versus Gauger to win the second set,” Rogers said. “She lost four points early in the tiebreaker but got back to 8-8 before losing 10-8. She hit a lot of balls in the second set with pace. That paid off for her.”
At No. 4 singles, Jefferson sophomore Amy Kamenick placed second. Kamenick beat Lodi Ava Ballweg 6-4, 6-1 before losing to Aquinas’ Tenzin Nelson 6-1, 6-1 in the title match. Kamenick, who played doubles a season ago, finishes the year 22-3.
“We are so proud of her,” Rogers said. “She did everything the coaches asked of her. She put the ball on the side and made the girls run. Nelson from Aquinas was steady and they hit 20 to 30 balls in a lot of rallies. We are glad we switched her from doubles to four singles. It was a good showing today for our team overall.”
Luther Prep’s No. 2 Singles Emma Slayton finished in 4th place. She dropped her opening round match to eventual champion Aquinas’ Kate Fortney 6-1, 6-0. In the 3rd place match she lost a hard-fought match to Edgewood’s Alana Johnson 5-7 , 6-1 , 10-0. Emma finished her season 16-6.
Luther Prep’s No. 3 Doubles Lina Schroeder and Mae Stangl finished in 4th place. They lost close matches to Aquinas’ Grace Butler and Avie Nelson 6-2, 7-6 and Lodi’s Katie Veling and Clare Morgan 6-4 , 6-2. They finished their doubles season 9-5.
Luther Prep’s No. 2 Doubles Reba Schroeder and Olivia Metzger won their opening round match over Lodi’s Addison Crane and Sam Edge 6-2 , 6-1 advancing to the championship match. There they fell to Edgewood’s Sydney Johnson and Jamie Johnson 6-4, 6-0 to finish 2nd on the day. They finished their doubles season 18-3.
Luther Prep’s No. 1 Doubles Elise Schmidt and Katie Schoeneck advanced to the WIAA State Individual Doubles Tournament with a victory over Emily Gronholz and Emma Larson of Onalaska Luther 6-2 , 5-7 , 10-7. They finished the day in 4th place dropping a second-round match to eventual champions Gracie Niebler and Madeline Dehnert of Jefferson 6-0, 6-2 and a third-round match to Edgerton’s Ashley Ulset and Sylvia Fox 6-1, 6-2.
Luther Prep finished the day in 3rd place as a team narrowly edging out Jefferson by 1 point with 22 points behind Edgewood (46) and Aquinas (36).
“I could not be more proud of the way my girls have played all season,” Luther Prep girls tennis coach Tim Wrobel said.
“Our hard work as a team really showed today. It’s always bittersweet watching seniors’ seasons end. On Tuesday at the subsectional, Katie Schmidt ended a 4-year varsity career with a career record of 46-28 playing 1, 3, or 4 singles, and Mathilde Bodenbender-Benner finished a two-year varsity run going 30-7 at 3 and 4 singles.
“Today Emma Slayton finished 2 years at 2 singles going 26-14. Reba Schroeder finished her 3rd season at No. 2 doubles going 39-17 with a new partner each season.
“Olivia, Lina, and Mae may have only been on the varsity squad for 1 year, but they solidified our lineup and played great tennis all year long. All of our seniors showed great leadership, kindness, and love for their Lord in the way they played the game and built up their teammates.
“While many seasons came to a close today, I am glad that Katie Schoeneck and Elise Schmidt have one more week to play at the state tournament. They have really started to come together as a doubles team and are finding their groove at just the right time.”
The WIAA Division 2 Individual State Girls Tennis Tournament is Oct. 13-Oct. 15 at Nielsen Stadium.
Team scores: Edgewood 46, La Crosse Aquinas 36, Luther Prep 22, Jefferson 21, Lodi 17, Onalaska Luther 16, Lodi 17, Pacelli 12, Edgerton 9, Lake Mills 9, Delavan-Darien 6, Whitewater 6, Mauston 2, Assumption 2, Black River Falls 0, Columbus 0, Viroqua 0, Wayland Academy 0.
