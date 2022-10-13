STOUGHTON—Watertown’s boys soccer team lost to Stoughton 1-0 on Tuesday.
The Goslings and Vikings were evenly matched again as they were a week ago when they played, but Stoughton got the edge when Watertown committed a foul just outside the top of the 18 to give Stoughton a close free kick that they placed with power in the upper right corner.
“Another foul in a dangerous place when we didn’t have to and poor finishing stopped us again tonight, Watertown boys soccer coach Clayton Kratzer said.
“We’re undersized in the midfield which leads to attackers getting through to our defensive third, and then fouls under pressure lead to dangerous free kicks. We haven’t finished well all season so the chances we do get just aren’t capitalized on. Almost all of our games this season have been low scoring and decided by one goal so our defense is doing a pretty good job, but we just can’t get all the units to click at the same time.
“Kudos to our guys for never giving up in a single one of our losses this season. They are learning and improving, but just haven’t been able to turn the corner yet. We finish up our regular schedule (tonight) at West Bend West. No better time to turn the corner than going into the tournament next week.”
Watertown’s JV defeated Stoughton 1-0.
STOUGHTON 1, WATERTOWN 0
Watertown 0 0—0
Stoughton 1 0—1
S—Elijah Hartberg 16:00
Saves—W (Roberto Ortega, Jr. 8), S (Carson Missal 6)
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.