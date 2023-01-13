HANCOCK, Mich. — Maranatha’s men’s basketball team showed the fight that has characterized its 2023 so far, but it ultimately wasn’t enough in a dramatic 78-72 late loss at Finlandia tonight.
The game came right down to the final minute and the Lions barely outlasted the Sabercats, pulling away to their biggest lead of the night to seal the six-point win in a game that had 13 ties and 15 lead changes.
The first half was tightly contested, and when neither team took any sort of real control of the lead or the momentum, those inside the Paavo Nurmi center began to realize this was going to be close from start to finish. Goodnews Akonofua created his own space and banked in a jumper to give Maranatha a 23-15 lead about halfway through the first half, and that would stand as the largest lead of the night.
Finlandia was determined to defend their home floor, and they never let Maranatha rest.
Going into the halftime break, Maranatha had shot 42 percent on their way to a tight 36-34 lead, and it was anyone’s game.
As the second half got to its key points, the game was too close to call. Neither team led by more than four points in the entire final 10 minutes, and in a game of tiny margins, it was going to come down to the final minute.
And painfully for the Sabercats, the Lions had their way. A couple of turnovers in the final 60 seconds gave the Lions four crucial points, as the hosts won the game from the free-throw line to cap off a thrilling win in a game that was too close to call.
Malachi Herbster led Maranatha with 22 points, 10 rebounds, and four steals on the night. Akonofua logged his first career double-double with 12 points and 10 boards, and Caleb Moultrie and Josh Davis both logged double digits, scoring 13 and 11 points, respectively.
The Sabercats will stay in Hancock, Michigan, where they will take on Grace Christian on Friday, January 13th at 5 p.m.
