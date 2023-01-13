HANCOCK, Mich. — Maranatha’s men’s basketball team showed the fight that has characterized its 2023 so far, but it ultimately wasn’t enough in a dramatic 78-72 late loss at Finlandia tonight.

The game came right down to the final minute and the Lions barely outlasted the Sabercats, pulling away to their biggest lead of the night to seal the six-point win in a game that had 13 ties and 15 lead changes.

