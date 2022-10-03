The Finlandia University Lions did just enough on Saturday, topping Maranatha's women's soccer team 1-0 in a close-knit defensive battle.
This was one of the best Sabercat defensive showings of the season. Mallory Willette saved a penalty kick in a seven-save afternoon as the Sabercats took some momentum away, even from a loss.
Kseniya Hassenplug fired a blistering warning shot in the early stages of the game, as the seniors' strike whizzed over the crossbar from 25 yards. The attempt was a picture of the Sabercats' intentions, who came out of the gate with energy and possession.
Finlandia created some chances at the other end of the field, but Maranatha's chances were a part of the first-half story. Aubrey Secor put a couple of shots on target and a 0-0 halftime score was a fair reflection of how the game was going.
Finlandia dealt the fatal blow right away in the second half, however. The Lions found the back of the net within two minutes of the start of the second half, and that seemed to breathe new life into the visitors, who kept up an offensive onslaught for the second half.
The Lions earned two penalty kicks within a couple-minute span, the first of which was sent over the crossbar, and the second of which was saved skillfully by Willette. Willette's heroics energized the crowd and surged the Sabercats forward, and it was anyone's game for the final minutes. But the Finlandia defense stood strong, making key plays when they needed to to seal out a hard-fought, 1-0 win.
The Sabercats stay in Watertown where they will take on Finlandia University on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. Follow along at mbusabercats.com/schedule.
