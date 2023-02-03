Vanguards defeat Pirates

MAZOMANIE — Keera Payne led three players in double figures with 13 points as Wisconsin Heights beat Waterloo’s girls basketball team 48-39 in a Capitol South game on Thursday.

Tess Blundell and Brenna Hueber each had 12 points for Waterloo. Wisconsin Heights improved to 4-12 and 1-5 in conference.

Load comments