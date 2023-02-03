Fast start sends Wisconsin Heights past Waterloo girls Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Feb 3, 2023 43 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MAZOMANIE — Keera Payne led three players in double figures with 13 points as Wisconsin Heights beat Waterloo’s girls basketball team 48-39 in a Capitol South game on Thursday.Tess Blundell and Brenna Hueber each had 12 points for Waterloo. Wisconsin Heights improved to 4-12 and 1-5 in conference.“Tough pill to swallow tonight,” Waterloo girls basketball coach Gabe Haberkorn said. “You can’t spot a team 22-4 and expect to win.”Waterloo (9-12, 2-5) travels to play New Glarus on Tuesday.WISCOSIN HEIGHTS 48, WATERLOO 39Waterloo 17 22 — 39Wis. Heights 29 19 — 48Waterloo (fg ft-fta tp) — M. Webster 1 0-2 3, Asik 4 0-0 9, Bludnell 3 4-8 12, Huebner 1 10-14 12, Albrecht 1 1-2 3, Totals 10 15-26 39Wisconsin Heights (fg ft-fta tp) — Gieshirt 1 0-2 2, Ray Kalscheuer 1 5-6. 7, Van Riper 4 2-6 11, Payne 4 5-8 13, Teela 4 2-7 11, Severson 1 0-0 2, RJ Kascheuer 1 0-1 2 Totals 16 15-30 48Three-point goals — W (M. Webster, Asik, Blundell 2), WH (Van Riper, Teela)Total fouls — W 24, WH 23Fouled out — WH (Teela) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 2-2
