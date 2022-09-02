Brookfield Academy beat Luther Prep’s boys soccer team 2-1 on Thursday at LPS.
For the first 20 minutes, Brookfield Academy absolutely dominated; they also capitalized on the Phoenix’ miscues. The Blue Knights had constant scoring chances in the first 20 minutes, and this led to the first goal which came after two very poor defensive clearances which provided two shots on goal where Thomas Minix finally capitalized.
The second goal by the visitors was scored just minutes later as a ricochet off of the LPS keeper allowed Xabier Bisabarros-Hudoc to score on a wide open net.
After twenty minutes though, Luther Prep finally found its groove.
Down by two, the Phoenix possessed more which allowed their offensive shape to take place. This allowed Adair Pineda to find Brandon Bode past the defense for Bode’s second goal of the season. The final 40 minutes were played extremely evenly as both teams had shots, but neither team posted a shot on goal in the second half. The game ended with the home team losing 2-1.
Adding to the loss is the fact that senior leader Adair Pineda left the game after a non-contact injury which has LPS fearing the worst; he may be lost for the season.
“Brookfield Academy came out ready to play and owned the first twenty minutes, and that’s all they needed to secure the win,” Luther Prep boys soccer coach Marty Pagel said. “We played evenly with many chances created for the last 60 minutes, but those first twenty is what hurt us…a common theme for this season so far. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Adair as we await his injury diagnosis; he is a great player and an even better guy.”
Luther Prep hosts Columbus next Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
