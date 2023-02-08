Fall River downs Waterloo boys Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Feb 8, 2023 45 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FALL RIVER — Ceegan Rauls scored 17 points and Cullen Rauls added 13 as Fall River defeated Waterloo’s boys basketball team 63-44 on Tuesday.Fall River (18-2) led 37-23 at halftime, with seven players scoring.Waterloo (3-17), which got a game-high 19 points from Rick Ugorji and 13 from Cooper Setz, hosts New Glarus on Thursday.FALL RIVER 63, WATERLOO 44Waterloo 23 21 — 44Fall River 37 26 — 63Waterloo (fg ft-fta tp) — Haberman 0 3-6 3, Setz 4 3-7 13, Tschanz 1 2-2 4, Bullock 1 0-0 3, Davis 1 0-0 2, Ugorji 8 3-5 14 Totals 15 11-20 44Fall River (fg ft-fta tp) — Ce. Rauls 6 3-6 17, Cu. Rauls 4 4-6 13, Schultz 2 0-0 6, Price 2 0-0 5, Vieth 5 0-0 10, Beaver 1 0-0 2, Miller 1 0-0 2, LeClair 3 2-2 8 Totals 24 4-14 63Three-point goals — W (Setz 2, Bullock), FR (Ce. Rauls 2, Cu. Rauls, Schultz 2, Price)Total fouls — W 16, FR 12 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 2-2
