The fourth-ranked Faith Baptist Bible College Eagles rolled into Watertown on a mission and rolled away with a 3-0 win over Maranath’s women’s soccer team, sweeping the regular-season series of the North Region rivalry.

Faith scored three times in quick succession midway through the first half, which was enough to cement the win. Maranatha pressed for goals with the wind at their back in the second half, but today was all about the Eagles.

