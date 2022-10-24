The fourth-ranked Faith Baptist Bible College Eagles rolled into Watertown on a mission and rolled away with a 3-0 win over Maranath’s women’s soccer team, sweeping the regular-season series of the North Region rivalry.
Faith scored three times in quick succession midway through the first half, which was enough to cement the win. Maranatha pressed for goals with the wind at their back in the second half, but today was all about the Eagles.
Both teams traded chances in the early minutes, but Faith had the lion’s share of the shots. Eventually, their pressure paid off in the 25th minute thanks to a long-range effort from Kierstan Fritz—a goal which seemed to inspire the visitors, who tried to strike while the iron was hot.
And strike they did.
Shortly after the first goal, Faith scored twice in about a minute and a half, increasing the lead to three thanks to a deep shot from Abigail Speichinger and a close-range effort from Demi DelPrior. At halftime, it was all about the Eagles, and the Sabercats were in need of adjustments.
The adjustments made a difference in the second half but ultimately it wasn’t enough. Maranatha kept Faith off the scoresheet but couldn’t find a way on for themselves. Esther Bishop almost scored with a looping shot that caught the wind from 40 yards, but it was tipped away for a corner kick and nothing else.
At the end of 90 minutes, Faith had their largest margin of victory in the rivalry, and Maranatha was left without so much as a parents’ day goal.
