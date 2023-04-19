LAKE MILLS -- Eddy Eveland pitched a three-hitter with nine strikeouts and Lake Mills' baseball team opened up Capitol North play by beating two-time defending conference champion Columbus 2-0 at Campus Field on Tuesday.

The L-Cats finally pushed runs across to back Eveland in the sixth inning. Caden Belling led off the frame with a single up the middle and Derek Bruce followed with a single to center. Brody Henderson's fielder's choice advanced Belling to third, leaving runners on the corners.

