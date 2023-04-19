LAKE MILLS -- Eddy Eveland pitched a three-hitter with nine strikeouts and Lake Mills' baseball team opened up Capitol North play by beating two-time defending conference champion Columbus 2-0 at Campus Field on Tuesday.
The L-Cats finally pushed runs across to back Eveland in the sixth inning. Caden Belling led off the frame with a single up the middle and Derek Bruce followed with a single to center. Brody Henderson's fielder's choice advanced Belling to third, leaving runners on the corners.
On a delayed double steal, Belling scored the go-ahead run when Columbus' catcher threw down to second in an unsuccessful attempt to get Henderson stealing. Ty Schaefer dug in next, delivering a clutch single to the gap in center to make it 2-0.
Eveland walked just two, throwing 67 of his 102 pitches for strikes in the complete-game decision for the L-Cats (4-5, 1-0 in conference), who snapped a three-game skid.
"Eddy was getting up on them right away," Lake Mills baseball coach Adam Hosey said. "In between innings, we were talking when they were coming around about what he threw in what situation and adapting into the next batter he'd face. His mental state was calm and composed and he had good energy. Eddy was pumping strikes and the defense behind him was effective too against hard-hit balls. Our guys played well tonight."
Eveland worked around a one-out double in the third by recording a strikeout and line out. He allowed a one-out double in the fifth before punching out the next two hitters to strand the runner at second.
Columbus starter AJ Uttech allowed two earned on five hits with two strikeouts in six frames.
"Columbus will come back hungry to get one when we play on Thursday," Hosey said. "We have to have the mindset that the series is far from over. We'll want to keep up our approaches at the plate. We only had two strikeouts tonight. We want to make them make a play and defensively play clean again ourselves."
