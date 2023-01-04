Blue Devils slip past Pirates

EVANSVILLE — JerNovia Hermanson and Ava Brandenburg scored 12 points each for Evansville in a 43-42 victory over Waterloo’s girls basketball team on Friday.

Julia Asik scored 15 points to lead Waterloo. Ava Jaehnke added 12 and Tess Blundell added 11 for the Pirates.

