WATERLOO — Eight errors doomed Waterloo’s softball team in a 10-4 Capitol South loss to Marshall on Thursday.

Brenna Huebner hit a double and a triple for Waterloo (2-1, 1-1 in conference), but the Pirates were limited to six hits. Marshall (5-1, 2-0) snapped a 3-3 tie with a five-run rally in the top of the sixth.

