WATERLOO — Eight errors doomed Waterloo’s softball team in a 10-4 Capitol South loss to Marshall on Thursday.
Brenna Huebner hit a double and a triple for Waterloo (2-1, 1-1 in conference), but the Pirates were limited to six hits. Marshall (5-1, 2-0) snapped a 3-3 tie with a five-run rally in the top of the sixth.
MARSHALL 10, WATERLOO 4
Marshall 020 015 2 — 10 13 0
Waterloo 101 011 0 — 4 6 8
Leading hitters — W (Huebner 2x3, 2B, 3B, McCarthy 2B)
Pitching — W (Marty 7-13-10-3-6-3)
WATERLOO 12, BELLEVILLE 0
Winning pitcher Grace Marty tossed a three-hit shutout and helped her own cause with a homer and three RBIs in Waterloo’s 12-0 Capitol South win over Belleville on Tuesday.
Briana Lauersdorf and Marty each had three hits for the Pirates.
WATERLOO 12, BELLEVILLE 0
Waterloo 202 53 — 12 13
Belleville 000 00 — 0 3
Leading hitters — W (Lauersdorf 3x4, 2B, Huebner 2x4, Dorn 2x4, 2B, Marty 3x4, HR)
Pitching — (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — W (Marty 6-3-0-0-1-1), B (Benash 4-6-4-3-0-2, Prochaska 2-11-8-7-1-0)
WATERLOO 15, MARKESAN 1
WATERLOO — Ava Jaenhke, Leah Dorn and Grace Marty each had two hits in Waterloo’s 15-1 win over Markesan on Thursday, April 6.
WATERLOO 15, MARKESAN 1
Markesan 000 10 — 1
Waterloo 363 3X — 15
WP: Marty
Leading hitters — W (Freund 2B, Jaehnke 2x3, 2B, Dorn 2x3, 2B, Marty 2x4, 2B)
