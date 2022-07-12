CAMBRIDGE — Jefferson’s Jason Erickson capitalized on a late race restart to charge ahead and secure the win in the Madison Home Furnishings 50 lap Late Model main event on Saturday, July 9.
The win marks Erickson’s third feature victory of the 2022 racing campaign.
Laney Osborne grabbed the early lead from the pole on lap one with Scott Patrick racing up to second on lap three. The leaders ran single file while Osborne tried to open up a comfortable lead. Lap 14 saw the first of several caution periods when Osborne spun to the infield in turn two. Patrick and Chris Chenoweth led the field back to green with Chenoweth now moving ahead to take over the top spot. Tyler Peterson followed in to second with Shaun Scheel trying to hold off Dale Nottestad for third.
Nottestad slid past Scheel on lap 19, bringing Erickson along for fourth. The second yellow flag flew on lap 23, pitting Chenoweth and Peterson on the front row for the restart. Chenoweth returned to the lead after a brief battle with Peterson. Peterson remained close to the rear bumper of Chenoweth, and on lap 40 dove under the leader as they raced into turn one. After contact between the two competitors, Peterson moved ahead with Stephen Scheel now up to challenge for second.
After another caution that led to Peterson and Stephen Scheel restarting out front, contact between Scheel and Dale Nottestad ended with Scheel spinning to force another yellow. Both drivers were forced to the rear on the restart with Peterson leading the field back to green ahead of Chenoweth and Erickson. As racing resumed, Chenoweth slipped under Peterson, inching ahead into the lead on lap 44.
Erickson followed under Peterson and drew in behind Chenoweth. With four laps to go, Erickson began peeking under Chenoweth, drawing even on lap 48. A lap later, Erickson powered into control of the lead, holding it through the checkers to grab the win. Peterson nipped Chenoweth at the line for second with Dylan Schuyler and Shaun Scheel rounding out the top five.
In Sportsman action, it was Jordan Lamb of Fort Atkinson picked up the 30 lap feature win. Starting on the pole, Lamb took the lead on lap one with Jay Kalbus moving into second.
After an early caution, Lamb and Kalbus paced the pack back to green with Lamb once again moving out front. On lap 13, Kurt Kleven charged up under Lamb, stealing the top spot for himself a lap later. Kleven maintained the lead through another caution until lap 18 when the yellow waved once again. While under caution, Kleven pulled off the racing surface, handing the lead back to Lamb with Jason Thoma a close second.
Once racing resumed, Thoma sized up Lamb while the laps ticked away. With three laps to go, Thoma got under Lamb, looking to take away the lead. Lamb held Thoma at bay over the final laps to cross the stripe first for the win. Thoma settled for second followed by Bobby Selsing Jr, Kalbus and Christian Janssen.
Edgerton’s Mark English was awarded the 20 lap International feature event following post race inspection. Garrett Meister led lap one while the field jostled for position behind him. As they raced into turn three, James Bohling flew into the lead with Mark English following into second. Bohling quickly began to open up a big lead while English remained in second and Weston Strese moved up to third.
The leaders ran single file throughout the remainder of the race with Bohling seeing the checkers first. Following post race technical inspection, Bohling was forced to vacate his finishing position. English was declared the winner with Strese, Jason Uttech, Tim Higgins and Meister completing the top five.
Chester Williams of Waukesha captured the 25 lap Hobby Stock feature on a close finish with Shane Strothman. Jessica Breunig and Strothman led the field to green with Breunig taking the initial lead. Strothman fell back into a battle for second with Matthew Thoma.
Strothman eventually took the second spot back on lap 14 while Breunig held a large advantage out front. But a caution on lap 16 erased her lead, setting up a restart with Breunig and Strothman once again on the front row. As racing resumed, the duo ran wheel to wheel with Williams watching intently from third. On lap 20, Williams dove to the low side, entering into a three wide fight for first. Strothman emerged with the lead with Williams up to second.
On lap 22, Williams charged to the high side, drawing even with Strothman. The duo flew past the white flag door to door. As they came to the checkers, it was Williams with the slight advantage to score the win with Strothman settling for second ahead of Jim Tate Jr, Robbie Rucks and Breunig.
In Bandit action, it was Ryan Oetzel of Brodhead hanging to win the 20 lap feature event. Gaven Smother and Oetzel paced the field to green with Smothers taking the lead on lap one. Oetzel charged back up alongside Smothers on lap three, taking over the top spot a lap later.
The sole caution of the race flew on lap five, pitting Oetzel and Zach Barnes. Oetzel reclaimed the lead on the restart while Nick Schmidt took to the high to power into the top three. Schmidt continued in the outside lane, pulling up next to Oetzel as the laps ticked away. But Oetzel held him at bay over the final circuits to secure the win with Schmidt in second. Matt Krinke, Trent Reuth and Barnes rounded out the top five.
The Six Shooters made their debut at Jefferson Speedway on Saturday night with Matt Moore picking up the 20 lap feature win. Ken Morris led lap one with Tim Ellis up to second on lap four. After a caution, Ellis moved past Morris for the top spot while Moore followed into second.
Moore closed in behind the new leader, searching for a lane to get by. On lap 11, Moore got alongside Ellis as they pair raced side by side for the lead. Moore continued to inch ahead, finally clearing on lap 16. Moore maintained the lead through a final yellow flag to secure the win. Ellis was second followed by Rick Buss, Steven Mueller and Tommy Bleecker.
Next Saturday, July 16, is a full program of racing with time trials at 4 p.m. and racing at 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.