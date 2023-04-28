Olivia Enter's second half goal allowed Luther Prep's girls soccer team to salvage a 1-1 draw with Lake Country Lutheran on Thursday at LPS.
Lake Country Lutheran (2-4-1) took a 1-0 lead in the 13th minute on a penalty kick by Grace Daniels. Enter equalized in the 67th minute for Luther Prep (3-1-1).
"We came out a bit flat again today, maybe needed to shake off the tough game from Tuesday," Luther Prep girls soccer coach Brent Archer said.
"Lake Country had some nice combinations in the middle of the field that gave us some issues in the beginning of the game. Once we made a mark-up adjustment, we started playing a bit better.
"Our possession just wasn’t there today. That, of course, leads to a game of playing a lot of defense. We held on nicely though. The only mistake we had was a trip called on the edge of the box, which awarded them a penalty kick.
Even though we had a rough first half, we played with a little more energy in the second half. We started stringing together a few passes and made some nice challenges in the middle of the field that led to our equalizing goal.
"Anna Kieselhorst made a nice hustle play that led to a slip pass that Olivia muscled through to get a nice goal. We had a nice burst in the last four minutes, earning two corner kicks and several chances in the box as the timer ran out. Overall, a great effort in the second half to gut out a tie."
