HUSTISFORD — Olivia Enter’s first half goal gave Luther Prep’s girls soccer team a 1-0 victory over Hustisford/Dodgeland on Tuesday night.

"Tonight’s contest was very close,” Luther Prep girls soccer coach Brent Archer said. "Not only was the score close, but the shots and corner kicks were also almost identical for both teams. We scored one early, then just held on for a long time.”

