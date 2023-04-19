HUSTISFORD — Olivia Enter’s first half goal gave Luther Prep’s girls soccer team a 1-0 victory over Hustisford/Dodgeland on Tuesday night.
"Tonight’s contest was very close,” Luther Prep girls soccer coach Brent Archer said. "Not only was the score close, but the shots and corner kicks were also almost identical for both teams. We scored one early, then just held on for a long time.”
Katie Schoeneck took a shot from 25 yards out, which the keeper made a nice high save on, but she popped it up high, and Enter came in to put it in.
"Katie technically didn’t assist, but her play led to the goal,” Archer said. "These two have definitely been our go-to for scoring early this year. Neither team had great possession, and both teams played a gritty, physical game. Our defense played very clean with great, tough games from Anna Kieselhorst and Emma Neyhart at a position we call ‘monsterback.' Although we would prefer to play a more possession-style game, I’m proud that our girls adapted and still came away with a win."
Reba Schroeder made nine saves for Luther Prep (3-0). Clarissa Klenz stopped eight shots for HD United (1-3-1).
"I thought we played an outstanding game tonight,” Hustisford/Dodgeland girls soccer coach Otto Hopfinger said. "We started the game shorthanded, but I felt we still battled evenly in the first half. I thought Ava Holtz and Kennedy Newville stepped into the lineup and played very well. Ally Feilbach was very effective taking the ball down the right side all night.
"The difference in the game came down to a Prep shot in the first half that was blocked by our keeper but an unlucky ricochet sent it straight back into the box and give Olivia Enter credit for beating us to the rebound and knocking it in.
"I was very happy to see that we came out with energy in the second half and put pressure on prep but could not find the back of the net.
"Their keeper made a number of great plays keep us out of the goal and our defense and keeper played well to deny them as well.
"It was not for lack of effort that we came up short tonight. We battled hard. I was very proud of my team. If we continue to work hard, sooner or later the ball will bounce our way in close games like this."
Luther Prep hosts Lake Mills next Tuesday. Hustisford/Dodgeland hosts Wautoma/Wild Rose on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
