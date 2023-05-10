Luther Prep forward Olivia Enter puts a shot on goal and scores the first of her two second half goals during a Capitol Conference girls soccer match against Columbus on Tuesday at LPS. The Phoenix won 3-1.
Olivia Enter scored two second half goals to lift Luther Prep’s girls soccer team to a 3-1 Capitol Conference victory over Columbus on Tuesday at LPS.
Columbus (5-4-5, 0-4-1 in conference) took a 1-0 lead into halftime on Cathy Roche’s unassisted goal in the 23rd minute.
Luther Prep (7-2-1, 3-2) equalized on an own goal in the 58th minute, then took the lead on Enter’s first goal in the 68th minute off an assist from Katie Schoeneck. Four minutes later, Enter scored again when she converted a corner kick from Emma Slayton.
“It definitely did not go the way a coach writes it up,” Luther Prep girls soccer coach Brent Archer said. “We came out with nice confidence early on that gave us several opportunities to score. None of them went in.
“Columbus did a nice job of sucking us up towards our goal and then trying a long counter. With their speed up front, it gave us some trouble. They got one to go in the first half, then we played some less-than-inspiring soccer to close out the half.
“After the break, we went back to the team that started the game, giving us several chances and three second half corner kicks. We ‘kind of’ converted on two of them.
“Our first goal was a nicely placed corner by Emma Slayton that Heather Wendt got a first touch on towards the goal mouth, then one of the Columbus defenders knocked it in trying to clear it. That got us going, because after that Olivia took over. She and Katie Schoeneck had a nice give-and-go that Olivia buried in the corner of the net.
“Later, when Emma had another nicely placed corner kick, Olivia settled it with one touch and blasted it into the goal with a second touch. She has been showing calm consistency and great maturity for a sophomore. Katie played a great center mid today, and Anna Kieselhorst had a nice game today as well.”
Reba Schroeder made seven saves for the Phoenix, who travel to play Winnebago Lutheran Academy on Thursday.
