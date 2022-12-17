WEST ALLIS — Watertown's wrestling team qualified 11 of 13 wrestlers to the second day of the Ed Stech Invitational with a strong opening day showing on Friday.
At the end of the first day, the Goslings were sixth out of 22 teams, with four still going for first place, and the rest going for third.
"The kids are really wrestling tough," Watertown wrestling coach Bob Logan said. "They are mostly making good choices on the mat and even when they're going up against tougher opponents, they still have confidence that they can pull off a win. We continue to improve, and for the most part, everyone is there for their teammates. I'm proud of the way this squad is responding to adversity in the lineup and in their matches.
"Coaches Best, Bardenwerper, and Foltz have them believing in themselves and it is showing."
"Owen Sjoberg continues to lead our team on the mat, advancing to the semifinals tomorrow after winning his first three matches at 195. He just doesn't make mistakes. He's an amazing leader by example. His match against Brown Deer's Mekhi Rodgers was hard fought. Rodgers had amazing hips and threatened to get Owen in trouble a couple of times, but Sjoberg stayed strong and refused to give up position. By third period, Owen was able to negotiate Rogers to his back. The kid fought hard, but Sjoberg was relentless. He's fun to coach.
"For the second week in a row, junior Braden Holleman also came through big for the team pulling out two wins against great opponents at 182. Coleman is always a tough opponent, but when he wrestled the No. 2 seed, 12-1 Jacob Van Duser from New Berlin, he held on in the final seconds to secure the 3-2 decision. Braden was the seventh seed, so this was a big win. I'm so proud of how well he's stepped up into his leadership roll on the team. When you have strong captains on the front line, everything becomes easier. Along with Ryan Bergman, we couldn't ask for better leadership from our boys and a few others are emerging as strong leaders as well.
The surprises of the night had to be sophomore Marlon Muniz (145) and freshman Ben Logan (120) who both advanced to the semifinals.
"Marlon was the 14th seed so he ran into the undefeated senior and No. 3 seed, Jatez Fullove from Milwaukee Lutheran in the second round. Marlon was definitely the underdog, but watching the match, you would never have guessed it. Marlon wrestled with a confidence we haven't seen from him this year. He always gives his best effort, but tonight, he just knew he was going to win.
"Despite getting into a little trouble right at the end, he dominated all positions and pulled a huge upset. Round three, he picked up right where he left off, and chalked up bonus points pinning Grafton's Alex Vincent for the second week in a row. Nobody wants it more than Marlon and it is great to see him having success this year. He comes early, stays late, and works year round to hone his skills and he earns every success.
"Ben Logan started his night against 6-3 sophomore Leland Ivy of South Milwaukee and made short work of him with a first period win. That earned him the right to go up against No. 1 seed, Ryan Gillis of New Berlin. Gillis was a state qualifier last year, but Logan wouldn't be denied. After scoring the fist takedown in the opening seconds, Logan ground out the entire first period, finishing on top.
"Gillis wanted more of the same and chose down in the second period and Logan rode him out for two straight minutes. That took a lot of the fight out of Gillis. We put Ben down in the third and although we got into trouble a few times Logan finished the match on top after a late period reversal and a turn for back points. It was a huge win. To shut out a state qualifier is pretty amazing.
"I'm really excited for tomorrow. There are a lot of question marks, and the remaining field for everyone is pretty tough, so we are really going to see what we are made of. Regardless the outcome, we will learn a ton and that will be invaluable as we continue the journey this season. It's shaping up into a fun trip."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.