Edgerton takes down Jefferson boys Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Feb 1, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JEFFERSON — Leyton McKillips led three players in double figures with a game-high 18 points and Edgerton sailed past host Jefferson 64-51 in Rock Valley boys basketball on Tuesday.The Crimson Tide (12-6, 9-3 in conference) led 36-14 at halftime. Olin Zellmer added 13 points and Preston Schaffner contributed 12 for Edgerton, which swept the season series.Finn DeBlare scored 15 of his team-leading 17 points after halftime for the Eagles (3-13, 3-9). Paden Phillips chipped in 10 points and Aidan Kammer and Drew Peterson added six each.The Eagles host Delavan-Darien on Saturday at 3 p.m.EDGERTON 64, JEFFERSON 51Edgerton 36 28 — 64Jefferson 14 37 — 51Edgerton (fg fta-ftm pts) — Hazeltine 1 1-2 3, Zellmer 5 1-2 13, Schaffner 4 2-2 12, Langer 3 0-0 6, McKillips 7 3-4 18, Schuman 0 2-4 2, Fox 2 0-0 4, Johnson 2 0-3 4, Kittel 0 2-2 2. Totals 22 11-19 64.Jefferson — Kammer 2 2-2 6, Cisse 1 0-0 3, Altermatt 1 0-0 2, Peterson 2 0-0 6, Schroedl 2 0-0 5, P. Phillips 4 2-2 10, DeBlare 7 3-5 17, Butina 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 7-9 51.3-point goals — E (Zellmer 2, Schaffner 2, McKillips 1) 5; J (Peterson 2, Schroedl 1, Cisse 1) 4.Total fouls — E 13, J 17. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 1-26
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.