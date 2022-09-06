EAST TROY -- Jefferson's girls tennis team lost to host East Troy 5-2 in a Rock Valley dual on Tuesday.
The Eagles (14-1) got their two points from singles, where senior Gracie Niebler (No. 2 flight) beat Meg Greenlees 6-4, 6-0 and sophomore Amy Kamenick (No. 4 flight) topped Autumn Larson 0-6, 6-2, 10-7.
"Maddie Dehnert had good points at No. 1 singles with Lauren Lindow, who came in second at state last year," Jefferson girls tennis coach Steve Rogers said. "Despite falling 6-0, 6-0, Maddie did a good job against a talented player. I was happy with her performance today.
"Gracie was simply on fire. Not only did she hit great shots, but she was smart. When she had a shot that was tough to handle, she didn't try to do too much with it, got it back and went about her business after that. That's the best match she's played all year.
"Alexa Medina (No. 3 singles) played great tennis and was in every point. Both sets were close. Amy Kamenick lost the first set 6-0, came back to win 6-2, 10-7. I'm very pleased with that. It takes a good athlete to come back from getting beat 6-0 in the first set.
"Bre Mengel and Aeryn Messmann at No. 2 doubles lost two tiebreakers. That match could have gone either way. Proud of Lilly Duddeck and Piper Crabtree coming back to play a better second set.
"At one time, we had East Troy on the ropes a little bit. They are ranked third in the state. We came up a little short. Hopefully we can keep working and things can be different at the conference tournament in a few weeks."
