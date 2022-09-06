EAST TROY -- Jefferson's girls tennis team lost to host East Troy 5-2 in a Rock Valley dual on Tuesday.

The Eagles (14-1) got their two points from singles, where senior Gracie Niebler (No. 2 flight) beat Meg Greenlees 6-4, 6-0 and sophomore Amy Kamenick (No. 4 flight) topped Autumn Larson 0-6, 6-2, 10-7.

