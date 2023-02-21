JEFFERSON -- Caiden Dessart hit the go-ahead free throw with 1 minute, 6 seconds remaining and East Troy held off Jefferson 67-64 in Rock Valley boys basketball on Monday, spoiling the Eagles' Senior Night.
The Trojans (8-14, 7-10 in conference) led 58-46 with 7:50 left on a 3 by Jon Gulig before the Eagles started chipping away. Finn DeBlare assisted on a 3 by Andrew Altermatt. DeBlare then grabbed a steal and raced the other way for a layin, cutting the margin to 62-58 with 4:30 left.
Tyler Butina secured an offensive rebound, finished through contact and capped an old-fashioned 3-point play to tie it at 64 with 1:55 left.
Dessart then intercepted a pass in the frontcourt, sprinted the other way before being fouled trying to put back his own miss. He hit the first to give East Troy the lead for good before missing the second. Seth Lingford grabbed the rebound, but the Eagles regained possession after a steal in the corner by DeBlare with 45 seconds left.
At the other end, Jefferson turned it over on a pass in the lane. Aiden Taylor caught a deep inbounds pass against fullcourt pressure and scored with 26.3 seconds left to make it a three-point game.
The Eagles inbounded, patiently ran their offense before calling timeout with two seconds left. Aidan Kammer then missed a contested 3 in the corner right before the buzzer.
"With 26 seconds left out of that timeout, we were running a set we've run a lot this season," Jefferson boys basketball coach Jacob Marshall said. "We didn't get to the right spots and got a little flustered. Then, we wanted Finn to attack the paint like he was doing so well the entire game. When that got walled off, we called timeout again and had to get something up.
"We don't practice our out of bounds passer taking the shot in those late-clock situations. East Troy switched off Andrew in the corner and played that the best they could. They were there with their hands up. Aidan was caught a little surprised when he got it, double clutched it and that made it a difficult shot.
"We had a shot to keep playing. East Troy is tough. In the first half, they got their matchup down low. They shoot the 3 well so we couldn't help much. They'd drive us down low and we'd have to go straight up so we didn't foul. We did that alright, but when you're five feet from the hope you'll shoot a good percentage and they did."
Ryan Weed led five Trojans in double figures with a game-high 20.
DeBlare scored 10 of his team-high 17 points after halftime for the Eagles (6-17, 5-12). Altermatt hit four 3s, including three after half, and scored 16. Kammer added 11. Butina had eight and was one his five players honored on Senior Night.
"Our seniors -- Brandon Tully, David Ganser, Paden Phillips, Ethan Phillips and Butina -- work great together," Marshall said. "They always come to practice with a good attitude no matter the day they had and are ready to work. That goes a long way trying to understand the coaches philosophy and how to play. Chemistry takes a long time. We're thankful they didn't give up and kept working."
The Eagles conclude the regular season at Brodhead on Thursday.
