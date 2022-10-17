JEFFERSON—Freshman quarterback Caiden Dessart accounted for three fourth-quarter touchdowns as East Troy knocked off the host Jefferson football team 20-6 in a Rock Valley game on Senior Night Friday.

Neither side scored until the fourth quarter, when the Trojans grabbed a 6-0 lead on a 41-yard pass from Dessart to Aiden Taylor. East Troy doubled its lead with 7 minutes, 43 seconds left in the game on a two-yard plunge by Dessart, who ran it 20 times for 151 yards and went 10 of 23 passing for 158 yards with one touchdown, one interception.

