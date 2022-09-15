Noah Gilbertsen
Watertown junior defender Noah Gilbertsen settles a ball in the air in front of Milton sophomore Noah Girard during a Badger East boys soccer match on Tuesday at Landsverk Field. Milton won 5-1.

 Kevin Wilson

WATERTOWN — Deegan Riley scored a hat trick to lead Milton to a 5-1 Badger East victory over Watertown’s boys soccer team on Tuesday at Landsverk Field.

Milton (6-0-1, 3-0-1 in conference) earned two penalty kicks in the first nine minutes and Riley converted both of them to give the Red Hawks an early 3-0 lead.

