WATERTOWN — Deegan Riley scored a hat trick to lead Milton to a 5-1 Badger East victory over Watertown’s boys soccer team on Tuesday at Landsverk Field.
Milton (6-0-1, 3-0-1 in conference) earned two penalty kicks in the first nine minutes and Riley converted both of them to give the Red Hawks an early 3-0 lead.
“I’ve never seen a match like this. We knew coming into the match that some Milton players like to embellish fouls in and around the box,” Watertown boys soccer Clayton Kratzer said. “We warned our players of this. It’s unfortunate that Milton was able to sell it so well to the referee. It’s tough to come back from a deficit that early.
“Milton’s defending half is susceptible and for the remaining 30 minutes of the first half we created opportunities and held them to two shots. Despite being down 3-0 at half, we had momentum.
“Unfortunately another mistake led to a quick Milton goal right after second half kickoff. We shouldn’t have played it out of the back at that time and we gave Milton another easy goal. Down 4-0, not one of our players dropped their heads, which I commend them all for. We scored a minute later with great combination play between sophomores Waner Cordoba Ruiz and Damien Ortega. Waner should be able to help us a lot in the midfield going forward.
“Milton was never in danger of losing the match, so it’s strange to say our goal gave us the momentum back, but we played a really good second half. We outshot them significantly in the half, and for us to do that down four goals says a lot about our players. For us to do that with the disappointing results we’ve had this season says even more about our players. They’re going to keep fighting and playing with heart. Results will follow.”
