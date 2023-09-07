EDGERTON — Jefferson’s girls tennis team earned a 5-2 road victory over Edgerton on Tuesday.

The Eagles swept the singles flights as Amy Kamenick won 6-0, 6-0, Hannah Werning earned a 6-4, 6-2 victory, Maryam Perez-Hernandez was a 7-6 (4), 6-2 winner and Ava Geyer won 6-4, 6-2.

  
