EVANSVILLE — Jefferson’s girls golf team shot 187 to hold off Lakeside Lutheran by seven shots to win the season’s final Rock Valley mini meet, which was held Monday at Evansville Golf Club.

The Eagles had the low two rounds individually as junior Payton Schmidt shot 41 and sophomore Annika Bilau fired a 44. Junior Grace Behm and senior Lillian Kamenick both shot 51 to round out the teams tally.

Load comments