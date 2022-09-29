COLUMBUS—After six and a half hours on a golf course measuring 5,400 yards in chilly conditions, a giant prize awaited the Eagles.
Jefferson’s girls golf team shot 390 to win Tuesday’s WIAA Division 2 regional at Kestrel Ridge Golf Course, claiming the program’s first-ever regional championship.
The Rock Valley Conference champion Eagles held off Lakeside Lutheran (393) to win the title. Jefferson junior Payton Schmidt claimed medalist honors by 10 shots with an 8-over 78, shooting 38 on the front side and 40 on the back side.
Sophomore Annika Bilau fired an 89 for Jefferson, tying for third after shooting 43 on the front nine and 46 on the back nine. Juniors Claudia Maze (107) and Grace Behm (116) also scored.
“Today was a long day but a great day for our girls winning the first regional title in program history,” Jefferson girls golf coach Jeff Schmidt said. “There was some confusion with the WIAA and the course being too short, so it was lengthened from 5,000 to 5,400 yards.
“Very proud of the girls. We talked after I found out about the changes and I just told them to grind it out because it’s going to be a long day. Payton probably played the best round I’ve ever seen her play as far as ball striking. She started running out of gas towards the end, but I’m proud of the way she battled and stayed focused.
“Claudia, out of the No. 5 spot, started rough her first few holes, but her score was a huge factor in winning today. Annika avoided the big number today and really managed how the course was playing today.”
This setup, which also included some difficult pin locations, was almost 200 yards longer than the par-72 setup for next month’s state tournament at University Ridge Golf Course.
For the Warriors, junior Breezy Roman shot 88 to place second, shooting 44 on both nines. Seniors Ava Heckmann (96) and Chloe Berg (102) and sophomore Tessa Schmocker (107) also scored.
Both teams advance to Monday’s sectional meet, which will be held at Prairie du Chien Country Club.
“We know it will be tough to advance out of the sectional as a team, but the girls are excited for the opportunity,” Jeff Schmidt said.
Team scores: Jefferson 390, Lakeside Lutheran 393, Edgewood 402, East Troy 416, Southwestern co-op 418, Darlington 446, Edgerton 454, Turner 471, Cambridge 500, Evansville 509, Clinton 538.
