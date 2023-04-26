JEFFERSON -- Jefferson's boys tennis team earned its first victory of the season by topping University Lake School 7-0 in a nonconference match at JHS on Tuesday.

Patrick Traver won 6-1, 6-3 at No. 1 singles. Aidan Turner (No. 2 flight) earned a 6-2, 6-1 win, Cole Huebel (No. 3) won 6-0, 6-0 and Adrian Weber won 6-1, 6-0.

Load comments