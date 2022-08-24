EDGERTON — Jefferson’s girls tennis team won both its matches at the Edgerton Triangular on Tuesday.
The Eagles, who improve to 9-0 on the season, topped Edgerton 5-2 and swept Whitewater 7-0.
“Maddie Dehnert and Whitewater’s Emilia Houwers played a great match with Maddie winning the tiebreaker 10-8,” Jefferson girls tennis coach Steve Rogers said. “It was a great match between two skilled players. Proud of Maddie for hanging in there after losing the second set.
“Kieran O’Reilly and Maryam Perez-Hernandez at No. 1 doubles won a third set tiebreaker after losing the first set. Amy Kamenick and Piper Crabtree at No. 3 doubles won the second set in a tiebreaker. It’s good to see we won some of the close ones.
“Versus Edgerton, it was close. At one point we were up 3-1 with three matches remaining and there was a chance we weren’t going to win any of them. We won two of the final three.
“Gracie Niebler and Maddie played doubles versus a pair which went to state last year. Gracie and Maddie played super well. Kamenick and Crabtree at No. 3 doubles lost the first set, got down in the second set and came back to win 6-4 and win the tiebreaker 10-8.”
Jefferson competes in a quadrangular hosted by Whitewater on Thursday.
JEFFERSON 5, EDGERTON 2
Singles: Medina, J, def. Skinner 6-1, 6-1; Duddeck, J, def. Laskowski 6-0, 6-0; O’Reilly, J, def. Aleson 6-4, 6-2; Jakubiak, E, def. Perez-Hernandez 6-4, 4-6, 10-8.
Doubles: Niebler/Dehnert, J, def. Ulset/Fox 6-1, 6-2; Mengel/Messmann, J, def. Lien/Edgington 6-3, 6-0; Kamenick/Crabtree, J, def. Aleson/Doll 3-6, 6-4, 10-8.
JEFFERSON 7, WHITEWATER 0
Singles: Dehnert, J, def. Houwers 6-3, 3-6, 10-8; Niebler, J, def. Franco 6-0, 6-0; Medina, J, def. Servin 6-0, 6-0; Duddeck, J, def. Ramirez-Mendoza 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: O’Reilly/Perez-Hernandez, J, def. Aranda/Wence 5-7, 6-3, 10-4; Mengel/Messmann, J, def. Wence/Carlson 6-2, 6-0; Kamenick/Crabtree, J, def. Servin/Reyes-Saldana 6-1 7-6(2).
