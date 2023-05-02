DELAVAN -- Jefferson's boys tennis team went 0-3 at Friday's Delavan-Darien quadrangular.
The Eagles lost to the host Comets, 7-0, fell to Monroe 7-0 and got edged out by Whitewater, 4-3.
Versus the Whippets, Jefferson won three singles matches but got swept in doubles play. Patrick Traver won 6-3, 6-2 at the No. 1 flight, Aidan Turner earned a 6-3, 5-7, 10-6 win at the No. 2 flight and Cole Huebel won 3-6, 6-2, 10-7 at the No. 4 flight.
"We went into this tournament knowing we were facing two very tough teams in Delavan and Monroe," Jefferson boys tennis coach Tim Babcock said. "We also knew we would meet Whitewater again. We lost to them 6-1 the night before, but the games were close.
"We battled Delavan pretty well in the first game. Our experienced players made it close and were leading at times. Our rookie players all worked hard and most picked up a game or two. Not a terrible start.
"In the second game, we flipped our lineup. I wanted to give our top singles players a chance to play doubles. This was a perfect time for it. Obviously everybody had to play two flights up, but we worked hard and learned a lot.
"Finally, in the third game, we put on a pretty thrilling performance. Patrick Traver, Aidan Turner, Cole Huebel and Vaughn Lueker all improved their performances from the day before. If we had our No. 1 doubles there, we would have had a good shot at winning. I saw a lot of growth during this three-game tournament."
DELAVAN-DARIEN 7, JEFFERSON 0
1S Quinn O’Grady (DD) def. Patrick Traver (J) (3-6, 5-7)
2S Isai Gomez (DD) def. Aidan Turner (J) (4-6, 2-6)
3S Yosh Patel (DD) def. Eddie Medina (J) (0-6, 1-6)
4S Gabe Rodriguez (DD)) def. Cole Huebel (J) (2-6, 1-6)
1D Mauricio Duran / Jaden Volkest (DD) def. Vaughn Lueker / Adrian Weber (J) (1-6, 1-6)
2D Kenneth Shadah / Candin Lockhart (DD) def. Ethan Bruders / Devan Redenius (J) (3-6, 0-6)
3D Tu Nillson / Marwan Farah (DD) def. Justin Schnarsky / Jayden Ridgeman (J) (0-6, 0-6)
MONROE 7, JEFFERSON 0
1S Matthew Setterstrom (M) def. Eddie Medina (J) (0-6, 0-6)
2S Wes Saunders (M) def. Cole Huebel (J) (0-6, 1-6)
3S Gavin Eckerman (M) def. Adrian Weber (J) (0-6, 2-6)
4S Clayton Waski (M) def. Devan Redenius (J) (1-6, 1-6)
1D Max Petitjean / Ryan Mathiason (M) def. Patrick Traver / Aidan Turner (2-6, 3-6)
2D Mitch Ferguson / Louis Armstrong (M) def. Vaughn Lueker / Etrhan Bruders (J) (0-6, 4-6)
3D Brandon Basset / Carson Bartholf (M) def. Eric Pitman / Lars Pitman (2-6, 0-6)
WHITEWATER 4, JEFFERSON 3
1S Patrick Traver (J) def. Sebastian Cuellar (WW) (6-3, 6-2)
2S Aidan Turner (J) def. Johan Perez (WW) (6-3, 5-7, 10-6)
3S Yovanni Rojas-Reyes def. Eddie Medina (J) (2-6, 0-6)
4S Cole Huebel (J) def. Hector Ridriguez (WW) (3-6, 6-2, 10-7)
1D Nick Wilson / Emerson Ellenwood (WW) def. Devan Redenius / Adrian Weber (J) (0-6, 2-6)
2D Dante Baker / Davin Parboteeah def. Justin Schnarsky / Jayden Ridgeman (J) (2-6, 0-6)
3D Jaylyn Ewing / Emmanuel Mbifi (WW) def. Vaughn Lueker / Eric Pitman (J) (4-6, 2-6)
